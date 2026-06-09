London Travel Chaos LIVE: Euston Delays, Bakerloo Line Disruptions & More - February 2024 (2026)

London's transportation network is facing a series of disruptions, with a signaling fault between Milton Keynes Central and Rugby causing significant delays for commuters. This issue is affecting multiple train operators, including Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway, leading to reduced speeds and potential diversions. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time, as services are expected to be disrupted until 9 pm. But here's where it gets controversial... while some passengers are dealing with delays, others are facing a different set of challenges. The Bakerloo line is experiencing severe delays due to train cancellations, causing further frustration for those trying to navigate the city. And this is the part most people miss... while the Metropolitan line is currently operating smoothly, minor delays on the Central line could impact your commute. Additionally, the Albert Bridge is closed for local borough works, adding to the congestion. So, while some may be dealing with delays, others are facing completely different issues. It's a reminder that every journey can be unique, and planning ahead is key to a stress-free commute. But what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the statement? Share your thoughts in the comments below!