Third Space, the premium London health club operator, is reportedly up for sale for a staggering £700 million valuation. The owner, KSL Capital Partners, an American private equity firm, is in talks with potential advisers to kick off an auction either this year or next. Investment banks like Goldman Sachs are reportedly in the running to oversee the sale process. This comes as no surprise, given the company's strong performance and luxury positioning in the market. With 15 clubs across London, including popular locations in the City and Soho, Third Space offers a range of premium services, including HYROX and hot yoga classes. The company's recent expansion was supported by a £75 million debt finance injection from Oaknorth and Searchlight Capital last October. This move has been successful, with the company reporting exceptionally strong demand for memberships and waiting lists at most clubs. Colin Waggett, the chief executive, highlighted the company's unique position in meeting Londoners' desires for health, fitness, authentic experiences, and luxury service. However, KSL and Goldman Sachs have declined to comment on the sale rumors. This potential sale could spark interesting discussions about the future of luxury health clubs and the role of private equity firms in the industry.
London's Luxury Gyms: Third Space's £700M Sale Prospects (2026)
References
- https://www.inyourarea.co.uk/news/you-can-get-rid-of-your-double-chin-with-1-easy-exercise-says-chiropractor
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8011zke7nko
- https://inshorts.com/en/news/what-is--farmer-s-walk--fitness-trend-for-full-body-strength--1770278164546
- https://news.sky.com/story/premium-gyms-group-third-space-limbers-up-for-700m-sale-13502229
- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/lifestyle/article-15528931/exercise-busy-mum-middle-aged-health-routine-regime.html
- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/malaika-arora-reveals-the-secret-to-her-flat-belly-with-malla-morning-routine-in-new-workout-video-watch/articleshow/128059257.cms
Top Articles
America's Global Reputation in Crisis: What Allies Really Think | POLITICO Poll Analysis
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament 2026: Bracket Breakdown and Preview
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament 2026: Bracket Breakdown and Championship Predictions
Latest Posts
Trump's College Race Data Order Blocked by Judge: What's Next?
Habs vs Sharks Game Preview: Celebrini's Return & Key Matchups!
Recommended Articles
- How to report cash only businesses?
- Microsoft Fixes Critical ASP.NET Core Flaw: CVE-2026-40372 Explained
- Madonna's Coachella Mishap: What Did She Lose? | BBC News Quiz Explained
- NBA Playoffs: Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way; Pistons Fight Back
- Prince Louis Turns 8! See His Striking Resemblance to Prince William
- Football Focus Cancellation: Why BBC Sport is Ending the 52-Year-Old Show
- Aprilia's MotoGP Revolution: Unveiling the 2027 Prototype
- The Birthday Party Trailer Breakdown: Willem Dafoe's Decadent Celebration Explained!
- NFL Draft Drama: Peyton Manning's Mission to Convince Fernando Mendoza
- NASA's Revolutionary Tech: IV Fluid Production in Space
- Unveiling the Armani/Casa Legacy: A New Collection & Exhibition at Milan Design Week
- Why Cloudflare Blocks You: What It Means & How to Bypass It (SEO Tips & Fixes)
- Warner Bros. Discovery: Shareholders Approve Paramount Skydance Deal
- NASA's Living With a Star Science Program: Amendment 55 Step-2 Due Date Explained
- The Mob Season 1 Cast Revealed! Meet the Celebrities Competing for $250,000 | Hulu Reality Show
- Benji Marshall's Shocking Press Conference: NRL Referee Inconsistency & Tigers' Defense
- Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholders Approve Paramount Skydance Deal
- Lululemon Names Former Nike Exec Heidi O’Neill as New CEO — Stock Drops After Hours
- Why Cloudflare Blocks You: What It Means & How to Bypass It (SEO Tips & Fixes)
- California's Big Screen Tax Credits: 'Simpsons' Sequel, Will Ferrell & More
- NBA Playoffs: Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way; Pistons Fight Back
- Linux Under Attack: Uncovering the Stealthy GoGra Backdoor and its Microsoft Graph API Abuse
- Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola & More Fight Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: Hollywood's Open Letter
- Netflix's Jinny Howe to Keynote Banff World Media Festival: What to Expect!
- New Zealand's Bowel Cancer Screening Project: A Life-Saving Initiative
- Munster Rugby Coaching Controversy: Randle Hiring Under Scrutiny
- The Future of 'Clueless': What Happened to the Sequel Series?
- NASA's Revolutionary Tech: IV Fluid Production in Space
- Severe Strokes: The Shocking Link to Progressive Dementia
- Unveiling the Golden Orb Mystery: A Deep Sea Discovery
- The Birthday Party Trailer Breakdown: Willem Dafoe's Decadent Celebration Explained!
- Netflix's Jinny Howe: Keynote at Banff World Media Festival 2023
- Minimally Invasive PTAB: A Game-Changer for Complex Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Treatment
- Dad's Hilarious Airport Joke Lands Him in Trouble, Misses Daughter's Wedding
- Jada Pinkett Smith vs. Will Smith's Ex-Friend: $49K Legal Battle Explained
- Dad's Hilarious Airport Joke Lands Him in Trouble, Misses Daughter's Wedding
- Matt Rhule's Big Red Rebuild: Unveiling the 2026 Staff and Strategy
- NBA Playoffs: Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way; Pistons Fight Back
- Unveiling the Armani/Casa Legacy: A New Collection & Exhibition at Milan Design Week
- Dior Spa New York: A Luxury Wellness Experience | Vogue's Global Spa Guide
- Bob Harris' Cancer Journey: An Update on His Battle with Prostate Cancer
- Willem Dafoe's The Birthday Party Trailer: A Decadent and Unsettling Celebration | Full Breakdown
- Unveiling the Armani/Casa Legacy: A New Collection & Exhibition at Milan Design Week
- Marco Bezzecchi: "New Beginning" at Jerez? Aprilia's Dominance & Tough Competition!
- Clueless Sequel Series: What Happened to the Peacock Project?
- Entertainment Roundup: Bollywood Gossip, Movie Reviews, and More!
- Jalen Williams Hamstring Injury Update: OKC Thunder React to Game 2 Win Over Suns
- Trump's 'Shoot and Kill' Order: Unraveling the Iran-US Conflict in the Strait of Hormuz
- Trump's TSA Pick: David Cummins to Lead Transportation Security
- The Afghan Whigs - New Single 'Duvateen' & 2026 Tour with Mercury Rev | Full Details
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- Netflix's Jinny Howe: Keynote at Banff World Media Festival 2023
- NASA's Revolutionary Tech: IV Fluid Production in Space
- Aspirin for Giant Cell Arteritis: Reducing Cardiovascular Risk or Increasing Bleeding?
- Balbriggan's Big Moment: Hosting the Green Bay Packers NFL Draft
- Aprilia's MotoGP Revolution: Unveiling the 2027 Prototype
- Balbriggan's Big Moment: Hosting the Green Bay Packers NFL Draft
- Unveiling the Cosmic Sea Slug: Hubble's New Snapshot of the Trifid Nebula
- NASA's Revolutionary Tech: IV Fluid Production in Space
- Tadej Pogacar Leads UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2026 | Cycling Preview
- The Birthday Party Trailer Breakdown: Willem Dafoe's Decadent Celebration Explained!
- Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola & More Fight Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: Hollywood's Open Letter
- Star City Trailer Breakdown: Rhys Ifans' Soviet Space Adventure
- Zayden Gamble's College Decision: A Breakdown of His Top 4 Finalists
- Football Focus Cancellation: Why BBC Sport is Ending the 52-Year-Old Show
- The Link Between Stroke Severity and Dementia Risk
- Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola & More Fight Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger: Hollywood's Open Letter
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- How Vitamin D Can Impact Your Brain Health: A 16-Year Study Reveals All
- iPhone's Role in the AI Revolution: Why it's Becoming Your Digital Passport
- Alarming Rise in Colorectal Cancer Among Young Adults: What You Need to Know
- Understanding Insomnia: What Science Says About Sleep Deprivation (2026 Update)
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- Trump's TSA Pick: David Cummins to Lead Transportation Security
- MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
- The Royal Diet: Queen Elizabeth's Unique Eating Habits on Royal Tours
- Tadej Pogacar Leads UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2026 | Cycling Preview
- The Birthday Party Trailer Breakdown: Willem Dafoe's Decadent Celebration Explained!
- The Royal Diet: Queen Elizabeth's Unique Eating Habits on Royal Tours
- Mayank Yadav's IPL 2026 Struggles: Ian Bishop Defends Young Bowler
- Apple's Quick Fix: iOS Update Closes Privacy Loophole for iPhone Users
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- The Mob Season 1 Cast Revealed! Meet the Celebrities Competing for $250,000 | Hulu Reality Show
- Star City Trailer Breakdown: Rhys Ifans' Soviet Space Adventure
- NBA Playoffs: Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads the Way; Pistons Fight Back
- Marks & Spencer's New Store: A 20,000 Sq Ft Food Hall in Amersham, UK
- Duran Duran & Nile Rodgers - Free to Love (Official Music Video)
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- Strait of Hormuz: When Will Traffic Return to Normal?
- Marks & Spencer's New Store: A 20,000 Sq Ft Food Hall in Amersham, UK
- Olympus Rangers: Unlocking the Ultimate Creature Battle Experience
- The Mob Season 1 Cast Revealed! Meet the Celebrities Competing for $250,000 | Hulu Reality Show
- Willem Dafoe's The Birthday Party Trailer: A Decadent and Unsettling Celebration | Full Breakdown
- Ramones 50th Anniversary: Celebrating the Birth of Punk Rock with Reissues, Museum Exhibit & More!
- KU Basketball Transfers: Where Are They Heading Next?
- The Afghan Whigs - New Single 'Duvateen' & 2026 Tour with Mercury Rev | Full Details
- Marks & Spencer's New Store: A 20,000 Sq Ft Food Hall in Amersham, UK
- Food Safety Failures: 8 Tri-Cities Establishments Get Failing Grades
- Why Cloudflare Blocks You: What It Means & How to Bypass It (SEO Tips & Fixes)
- Unveiling the Armani/Casa Legacy: A New Collection & Exhibition at Milan Design Week
Article information
Author: Stevie Stamm
Last Updated:
Views: 6647
Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)
Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Stevie Stamm
Birthday: 1996-06-22
Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617
Phone: +342332224300
Job: Future Advertising Analyst
Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding
Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.