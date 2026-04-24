London's Luxury Gyms: Third Space's £700M Sale Prospects (2026)

Third Space, the premium London health club operator, is reportedly up for sale for a staggering £700 million valuation. The owner, KSL Capital Partners, an American private equity firm, is in talks with potential advisers to kick off an auction either this year or next. Investment banks like Goldman Sachs are reportedly in the running to oversee the sale process. This comes as no surprise, given the company's strong performance and luxury positioning in the market. With 15 clubs across London, including popular locations in the City and Soho, Third Space offers a range of premium services, including HYROX and hot yoga classes. The company's recent expansion was supported by a £75 million debt finance injection from Oaknorth and Searchlight Capital last October. This move has been successful, with the company reporting exceptionally strong demand for memberships and waiting lists at most clubs. Colin Waggett, the chief executive, highlighted the company's unique position in meeting Londoners' desires for health, fitness, authentic experiences, and luxury service. However, KSL and Goldman Sachs have declined to comment on the sale rumors. This potential sale could spark interesting discussions about the future of luxury health clubs and the role of private equity firms in the industry.