London's AI Skills Gap: 50% of Firms Lack Necessary Expertise (2026)

The AI revolution is upon us, and London's businesses are feeling the heat. With half of the city's firms reporting a skills gap, it's clear that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is creating a new set of challenges for employers.

This skills gap is a direct result of the growing use of AI across various sectors. While 75% of businesses surveyed are already utilizing AI in some capacity, only 50% believe their workforce has the necessary skills to keep up with this technological shift. This disparity highlights a critical issue: the need for a more agile and responsive skills system.

The Skills Gap Unveiled

The survey's findings paint a concerning picture. A significant 15% of firms report substantial skills and capacity gaps, a stark increase from just 4% in 2025. This gap is not limited to advanced digital skills; even basic digital skills are lacking in 23% of businesses.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the insight into the specific skills now in demand. As AI integrates into various business processes, there's a growing need for critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and decision-making capabilities. This shift towards more nuanced skills is a direct response to the complexities that AI introduces into the workplace.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Digging deeper into the data, we find that 35% of firms are currently experiencing some level of skills gap. This gap is not just theoretical; it's impacting real-world operations. 60% of these businesses lack advanced digital skills, and a further 23% are struggling with basic digital skills.

Looking ahead, 78% of businesses expect a significant need for advanced digital skills over the next few years, indicating that this skills gap is not a temporary issue but a long-term challenge.

Training and Investment

Despite these challenges, there's a glimmer of hope. 81% of firms plan to increase investment in training, a positive response to the skills gap. This investment is crucial for businesses to stay competitive and adapt to the changing landscape.

However, from my perspective, the key lies in the agility of this skills system. With the pace of technological change, businesses need a system that can quickly identify and address emerging skill needs.

The Way Forward

As AI continues to boom, the skills gap will likely widen further. It's essential for businesses, educators, and policymakers to collaborate and develop strategies that foster a more adaptable and skilled workforce.

In my opinion, this survey serves as a wake-up call, urging us to rethink our approach to skills development in the age of AI. It's time to embrace a future where humans and machines work in harmony, each bringing their unique strengths to the table.