London Mayor Blocks £50M Met Police Deal with Palantir (2026)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a £50m Met police deal with Palantir, citing a 'clear and serious breach' of procurement rules. While Scotland Yard had previously sought a contract to use Palantir’s AI to automate intelligence analysis, the mayor intervened Thursday to prevent approval, arguing that only one supplier—Palantir—was involved. The Mopac Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) withheld approval, claiming the Met failed to secure MOPAC’s consensus on its procurement strategy. The decision risks locking the Met into Palantir’s technology and may jeopardize public trust in national security tools. However, critics argue the deal could have enhanced data-driven policing, while proponents warn of potential misuse and ethical dilemmas. Public concerns persist over Palantir’s expansion into healthcare, where it holds £600m contracts with NHS, DEF, and smaller forces. The US-based tech giant, co-founded by Peter Thiel, has gained traction in global markets, sparking debates on corporate influence and governance. The UK government faces scrutiny over its role in approving such deals, as seen in recent trials involving Palantir’s AI tools for monitoring staff behavior. Critics, including Labour MP Keir Starmer, condemned the move as 'dreadful' and 'shameful,' calling for reforms to balance innovation with accountability. Meanwhile, Palantir’s CEO, Louis Mosley, has defended the company’s contributions to healthcare, highlighting improvements in operations and efficiency. The debate underscores tensions between state oversight and corporate autonomy, raising questions about the future of AI in policing and public services.