London mayor Sadiq Khan has blocked a £50m Met police deal with Palantir, citing a 'clear and serious breach' of procurement rules. While Scotland Yard had previously sought a contract to use Palantir’s AI to automate intelligence analysis, the mayor intervened Thursday to prevent approval, arguing that only one supplier—Palantir—was involved. The Mopac Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) withheld approval, claiming the Met failed to secure MOPAC’s consensus on its procurement strategy. The decision risks locking the Met into Palantir’s technology and may jeopardize public trust in national security tools. However, critics argue the deal could have enhanced data-driven policing, while proponents warn of potential misuse and ethical dilemmas. Public concerns persist over Palantir’s expansion into healthcare, where it holds £600m contracts with NHS, DEF, and smaller forces. The US-based tech giant, co-founded by Peter Thiel, has gained traction in global markets, sparking debates on corporate influence and governance. The UK government faces scrutiny over its role in approving such deals, as seen in recent trials involving Palantir’s AI tools for monitoring staff behavior. Critics, including Labour MP Keir Starmer, condemned the move as 'dreadful' and 'shameful,' calling for reforms to balance innovation with accountability. Meanwhile, Palantir’s CEO, Louis Mosley, has defended the company’s contributions to healthcare, highlighting improvements in operations and efficiency. The debate underscores tensions between state oversight and corporate autonomy, raising questions about the future of AI in policing and public services.
London Mayor Blocks £50M Met Police Deal with Palantir (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/may/21/london-mayor-sadiq-khan-blocks-met-police-deal-with-palantir
Top Articles
H-1 Freeway Eastbound Lane Closure: Drain Grate Repair in Waimalu
PR House by 0studio Arquitectura: Modern Mexican Architecture with a Central Courtyard
Singapore's Economic Boom: Q2 Growth Surpasses Forecasts
Latest Posts
Military Tricare Beneficiaries Warned of Data Breach
Unveiling the Earliest Known Scientist in the Ancient Americas: Meet Saktahnwaax
Recommended Articles
- Manchester United's Pre-Season Trip: Pizza, Autographs, and a Special Meeting
- How to report cash only businesses?
- Sherrone Moore's Mansion Listing: A New Chapter After Scandal
- Judas Priest Faithkeepers Tour 2026: Classic Metal Band Rocks Europe | Concert Footage & Setlist
- NFLPA Investigates Nic Scourton's ACL Tear: What It Means for the Panthers
- SDCC 2026 Highlights: Which Reveal Has You Hyped?
- Gretchen Whitmer Endorses Haley Stevens: Impact on Michigan Senate Race
- Teenager Piloted 'Mega Dinghy' with 165 Migrants: Breaking Records and Laws
- Commonwealth Games 2026: England's Adam Ramsay-Peaty into 50m breaststroke semi-finals
- Romania Accuses Russia as Military Downs Third Drone | Zelenskyy Warns of North Korea Troop Surge
- 49ers GM John Lynch's Take on WR Brandon Aiyuk's Status
- Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 3 Highlights - Glasgow's Golden Moment
- NDSU's FBS Move: Former Rivals' Journey from FCS to Football Powerhouses 🏈 | InForum
- Calgary Co-op's Future: New CEO's Vision and Challenges
- Sherrone Moore Lists $1.7M Mansion After Michigan Scandal: Inside the Luxury Home
- Emmerdale's Leeds Village Set: A Forever Home in the Making
- Breaking News: Brewers Cut Ties with Lance McCullers Jr. | MLB Roster Moves
- ClickLock Mac Malware: How to Protect Your Mac from This Dangerous Threat
- Saskatoon Fringe Festival: Road Closures and Detours
- Real Reason Callum Turner's Dad Didn't Attend His Wedding to Dua Lipa Revealed
- Clint Black Says Billy Joel's 'Uncle Daddy' Warning Changed His Life
- How to Fix Telegraph Website Access Denied Error [Akamai & TollBit Token]
- Kirill Marchenko's Future with the Blue Jackets: Trade Rumors and Free Agency
- Ryan Gosling is Ghost Rider! MCU Announces 2028 Movie | Marvel News
- Sandra Bullock's 62nd Birthday: Rare Childhood Photo & Career Highlights!
- US-Iran Conflict: Trump Halts Strikes After Two Weeks of Escalation
- Extreme Heat and Workplace Safety: Unseen Dangers and Preventive Measures
- Clint Black Says Billy Joel's 'Uncle Daddy' Warning Changed His Life
- Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 3 Highlights - Glasgow's Gold Rush
- Jon Hamm's Blunder Costs Larry David $64,000 on Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Central University of Karnataka: Assistant Professor's International Appointment
- NFLPA Investigates Nic Scourton's ACL Tear: What Went Wrong During Panthers Training Camp?
- The Odyssey's Secret Star: Devyn Dalton, Matt Damon's 4'5" Stunt Double
- Boost Your Income: How I'm Buying High-Yield Stocks at a Discount
- Manchester United Transfer News: Radek Vitek's Future and the Club's Financial Strategy
- Colony Movie 2025: Yeon Sang-ho & Gianna Jun on Smart Zombie Thriller | Behind the Scenes
- Lewis Hamilton's Apology: A Frustrating Qualifying Session at the Hungarian GP
- Edinburgh Man Dies in Prison After Murder Charge: Lee Greenan's Sudden Death
- Andhra Cricket Director: D Kalyankrishna's Vision for the Future
- Tour de France 2026: Final Stage Highlights - Thoiry to Paris Champs-Élysées
- Vinicius Jr. Chooses Real Madrid Over Arsenal: Transfer Decision Breakdown
- Community Cheers: Horncliffe's Fishers Arms Finds New Life with Dedicated Tenants
- Black Panther 3: David Jonsson Cast as T'Challa's Son! Marvel SDCC 2023
- Why Tom Holland's Sci-Fi Film 'Chaos Walking' Flopped at the Box Office
- Dale Earnhardt Jr's Emotional Reaction to Carson Kvapil's First Win | NASCAR at Indianapolis
- 2025 Toyota Tacoma AC Repair: How to Get Your Dealer to Fix the High-Pitched Chirp
- Croatia's Krk LNG Terminal Set for Major Expansion in 2027 | Energy Update
- Boost Your Income: How I'm Buying High-Yield Stocks at a Discount
- Arizona's Economic Boom: Unlocking $109 Billion in Investments
- Marvel's Big Comic-Con Reveals: Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, Black Panther III, and More!
- 3 Transfers That Could Make Nebraska's Defense Unstoppable in 2026 | Big Ten Preview
- Cockroach Janta Party: Abhijeet Dipke on Future Plans & Punjab Paper Leak
- Commonwealth Games 2026: England's Adam Ramsay-Peaty into 50m breaststroke semi-finals
- Statcast Breakdown: Padres vs Marlins 2026 - Batters, Pitchers & Fielding Stats Explained!
- Kirill Marchenko's Future with the Blue Jackets: Trade Rumors and Free Agency
- Rangers' Top Players Under Pressure: Zibanejad, Miller, & Playoff Hopes!
- Sherrone Moore Lists $1.7M Mansion After Michigan Scandal: Inside the Luxury Home
- Why Tom Holland's Chaos Walking Flopped: Spider-Man Star's Sci-Fi Disaster Explained
- Puka Nacua's Contract Dilemma: Will Off-Field Issues Affect His NFL Future?
- David Jonsson New Black Panther T'Challa II in BP3 (Dec 2028) | Ryan Coogler
- Sporting CP's New Kit: Coincidence or Copy? | Nike T90 Design Controversy
- Marcela Paniak's 'Lilac at Forty Four': Exploring Memory & Identity Through Photography
- 12-Year-Old Cop's Son Shot Dead in Bronx Bodega: Jacob Freytas' Tragic Story
- Breastfeeding and Medication: Making Informed Decisions
- Eric Clapton's Musical Journey: From Cream to The Band
- Why Newborns Respond More to Crying Than Speech
- Nebraska's Defense Makeover: 3 Key Transfers to Watch
- How Microcredentials Can Help You Upskill and Advance Your Career | TU Dublin 2026
- Ryan Gosling is Ghost Rider! MCU Announces 2028 Movie | Marvel News
- Eric Clapton's Musical Journey: From Cream to Finding His 'Beautiful' Band
- Fibroid Nightmare: My NHS Wait Forced Me Private | Chloe's Story
- Dale Earnhardt Jr's Emotional Reaction to Carson Kvapil's Historic Win at Indianapolis
- BREAKING: Vinicius Junior SHOCKS Arsenal With Real Madrid Decision!
- WWE's Biggest Booking Mistakes: 5 Stars Held Back by Poor Creative Decisions
- Jonathan Kuminga's Future: Hawks, Cavaliers, or Lakers?
- MLB Statcast: Unlocking Baseball's Secrets with Advanced Analytics
- Hunter Lawrence Dominates, Cole Davies' Perfect Day: Washougal National Highlights
- Rangers' Top Players Under Pressure: Zibanejad, Miller, & Playoff Hopes!
- Teenager Piloted 'Mega Dinghy' with 165 Migrants: Breaking Records and Laws
- How Schools Can Prepare Students for the AI Age: Discernment, Problem-Solving & Communication Skills
- Commonwealth Games 2026: Day 3 Highlights - Glasgow's Gold Rush
- F3 Hungary: Slater's Historic Win and Championship Lead
- 3 Game-Changing Transfers for Nebraska's Defense in 2024! [X-Factor Breakdown]
- Boost Your Income: How I'm Buying High-Yield Stocks at a Discount
- Dalton Kincaid TE2? ESPN Fantasy Rankings & Buffalo Bills 2026 Outlook
- India vs Zimbabwe T20I Thrilling Match Highlights | Sooryavanshi 81, Shreyas 27 | India 192-5
- Carson City Road Closures & Lane Restrictions July 27 - August 2, 2026 | Avoid Traffic Delays!
- Jack Draper's Comeback at DC Open: 'Physically Really Good' After Injury Struggles
- Bill Maher's Take on Bari Weiss' CBS News Revolution
- Brian May's Musical Magic: Collaborating with Eddie Van Halen
- Manchester United Transfer News: Radek Vitek's Future and the Club's Financial Strategy
- Sandra Bullock's 62nd Birthday: Rare Childhood Photo & Career Highlights!
- Unveiling Neuromancer: A First Look at the Cyberpunk Series on Apple TV+
- Drug-Resistant Bacteria: Are Our Pets at Risk?
- NDSU's FBS Move: Former Rivals' Journey from FCS to Football Powerhouses 🏈 | InForum
- US-Russian Space Crew's Historic Return: 8 Months in Space, 102 Million Miles Traveled
- Demolition of Old Gottschalks/Forever 21 at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno
- Demolition of Old Gottschalks/Forever 21 at Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall Revealed!
- Breaking News: Brewers Cut Ties with Lance McCullers Jr. | MLB Roster Moves
- Career Change at 50: Tips for a Successful Transition and Earning Over £40,000
Article information
Author: Horacio Brakus JD
Last Updated:
Views: 5505
Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Horacio Brakus JD
Birthday: 1999-08-21
Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804
Phone: +5931039998219
Job: Sales Strategist
Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving
Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.