Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana WIN AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles! | WWE & AEW News Update (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana have emerged victorious as the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions! They clinched this title on Saturday during the AAA broadcast on FOX Mexico, where they faced off against Ethan Page and La Hiedra. Interestingly, La Hiedra took the place of Chelsea Green, who was unable to compete due to an injury.

Originally, Page and Green were set to defend their mixed tag team titles against the formidable duo of Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. However, prior to the match, Page received a FaceTime call from Green. To his surprise, she revealed that she would not be able to participate and showed him her foot encased in a walking boot, indicating the seriousness of her condition.

Chelsea Green sustained this unfortunate injury during the February 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown while competing in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. This incident left Green unable to join Page in defending their Mixed Tag Team Championships at the AAA event, paving the way for Vice and Iguana's triumphant victory.

This development raises questions about the impact of injuries in professional wrestling and how they can alter the course of championship titles. How do you think the outcome might have been different if Green had been able to compete? Share your thoughts!