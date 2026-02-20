Loggerhead Turtle Rehabilitated at Sea Life: Crush's Journey from Beach to Tank (2026)

Imagine finding a rare, seemingly lifeless turtle washed up on a beach, only to witness its remarkable journey back to health. That’s exactly what happened to Crush, a loggerhead turtle, whose story is nothing short of inspiring. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating—after being rescued in Jersey and flown to the UK, Crush has now left her quarantine tank at Weymouth Sea Life, marking a significant milestone in her rehabilitation. Since her arrival on February 10, she’s been thriving in a 2,000-litre (440-gallon) quarantine tank, but on Monday, she was moved to a much larger 17,000-litre (3,740-gallon) home. Once she adjusts to her new surroundings, she’ll even meet another loggerhead turtle—a step that could spark differing opinions among conservationists. And this is the part most people miss: introducing rescued turtles to each other can be both a heartwarming reunion and a delicate process, as their interactions are unpredictable. Staff at the rescue centre are cautiously optimistic, calling her progress ‘thrilling’ since she was first discovered on January 19. Crush’s story not only highlights the resilience of these incredible creatures but also raises important questions about marine conservation. What do you think about reintroducing rescued animals to each other? Is it a risk worth taking, or should we prioritize their individual recovery? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation worth having!

Loggerhead Turtle Rehabilitated at Sea Life: Crush's Journey from Beach to Tank (2026)

