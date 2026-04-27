Logan Paul Sells Pikachu Illustrator Card for £12M - Most Expensive Pokémon Card Ever! (2026)

Prepare to be amazed by the staggering world of collectible trading cards! YouTuber Logan Paul just shattered records by selling a Pokemon card for a mind-blowing £12 million. But this isn't just any card; it's one of the rarest treasures in the world of Pokemon enthusiasts.

Among the elite 40 Pikachu illustrator cards, Logan Paul's was the crown jewel, the only one known to be in pristine condition. These cards were originally awarded to winners of a Japanese fan contest back in 1998, making them a collector's dream.

The 30-year-old influencer, brother of Jake Paul who faced off against boxing legend Anthony Joshua, initially purchased the card for £3.8 million in 2021. Fast forward to the present, and Logan's auction livestream saw the card's value skyrocket to almost £12.1 million, breaking records for the most expensive trading card and Pokemon card sold at auction.

But here's where it gets even more fascinating: the card came with a diamond-studded case and necklace, which Logan proudly displayed at his WrestleMania debut in 2022. And as a personal touch, he offered to hand-deliver the card to the lucky buyer.

The auction, hosted by Ken Goldin's Goldin auction house, captivated audiences for weeks. Guinness World Records adjudicator Sarah Casson was on hand to witness the historic sale, which concluded with a burst of confetti and Logan's exclamation, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy!'

Logan Paul's passion for Pokemon cards is evident, having previously purchased a Charizard card for $150,000 in 2020. Influencers like him have reignited interest in these cards, attracting both collectors and investors. The value of trading cards, including Pokemon and baseball cards, has skyrocketed, outpacing the stock market with incredible returns.

Imagine buying a card for a few dollars and discovering it's now worth a small fortune! Collectors are willing to invest thousands in sealed packs from the 1990s, hoping to unearth a hidden gem that has withstood the test of time.

And this is the part most people miss: the world of trading cards is not just about nostalgia; it's a lucrative investment opportunity. But is it a sustainable trend, or a bubble waiting to burst? Share your thoughts in the comments below!