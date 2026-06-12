Logan Paul's Record-Breaking $16.5M Pokemon Card Sale: Most Expensive Ever! (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the world of rare collectibles and the incredible story of Logan Paul's Pokemon card! A record-breaking auction has just shattered expectations, and we're here to break it down for you.

Logan Paul, a name synonymous with controversy and spectacle, has once again made headlines. This time, it's not for a controversial video or a daring stunt, but for a tiny piece of cardboard that has become the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold. Are you ready to explore the fascinating world of rare collectibles and the incredible sums they command?

The card in question, a Pikachu Illustrator, was originally purchased by Paul in 2021 for a staggering $5.275 million, setting a record for the most expensive Pokemon card sold at a private sale. But here's where it gets controversial: Paul decided to part with this prized possession, and the card was put up for auction, creating a buzz in the collector's community.

The auction, hosted by Goldin, an online auction house, attracted attention from around the world. A Guinness World Records Adjudicator was even present to ensure the auction's legitimacy and to verify that the winning bid would indeed make this card the most expensive Pokemon card sold at auction.

And this is the part most people miss: the card didn't just break the record for Pokemon cards; it became the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction, period! That's right, this tiny piece of cardboard outshone sports cards, baseball cards, and every other collectible out there.

The winning bidder, AJ Scaramucci, received the card in a unique fashion - it was placed around his neck at the end of the auction, attached to a $75,000 diamond necklace. Talk about a flashy way to receive your prize!

You might have seen this card before, as Paul wore it around his neck during his WrestleMania debut in 2022, when he teamed up with WWE superstar The Miz. But the story of how Paul acquired the card is just as fascinating.

Paul originally bought the card from Marwan Dubsy in Dubai, trading a highly prized PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card and an additional $4 million. Only 39 of these cards were given out to winners of an illustration contest in 1998, and this particular card was graded a perfect 10, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

The Pikachu Illustrator card is especially sought-after by collectors because it was designed by Atsuko Nishida, the original creator of Pikachu. These cards were never sold commercially; they were only given out as prizes in a 1998 illustration contest, adding to their rarity and desirability.

The Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) grades these cards on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being a 'Gem Mint' - the highest possible grade. The card's perfect 10 rating is a testament to its pristine condition.

At the event held at Goldin's headquarters in Philadelphia, New Jersey, USA, there was an anxious wait to see just how high the bidding would go. The auction started with a bang, and the bids kept coming in, pushing the price higher and higher.

In the final hour, a flurry of activity saw bidders pushing the price past the $6 million mark. But the real drama unfolded in the next two hours and 44 minutes, as the price skyrocketed to an incredible $13.3 million. With a buyer's premium added, the final amount paid was a jaw-dropping $16,492,000.

So, what do you think? Is this a testament to the power of nostalgia and the collector's market, or is it a sign of an overinflated bubble? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Don't be shy - let's discuss!