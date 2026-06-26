Loewe's 180th Anniversary: Leather Excellence, Iconic Handbags & Antonio Banderas Narration (2026)

Loewe, the iconic Spanish luxury fashion house, is celebrating its 180th anniversary with a bang. This milestone marks a significant moment for the brand, which has been a staple in the fashion world since its inception. What makes this anniversary particularly fascinating is the brand's rich history and its enduring appeal, which has seen it through various eras and trends. From its early days as a leather workshop to becoming an official supplier to the Spanish crown, Loewe has evolved into a global luxury brand with a unique identity. In my opinion, this anniversary campaign is a testament to the brand's ability to stay relevant and innovative while honoring its heritage. The campaign, shot by Talia Chetrit, puts the spotlight on iconic Loewe handbags, including the Flamenco clutch, the Puzzle, and the new Amazona 180. What makes these handbags particularly interesting is their timeless design and versatility, which have made them staples in the wardrobes of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The Amazona 180, in particular, is a standout piece, with its boxy shape and reimagined design by Loewe's new creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The campaign also features a capsule collection bearing lion motifs, which is a clever play on the brand's name, 'Loewe' being the German word for lion. This collection is a fun and creative way to incorporate the brand's heritage into its modern aesthetic. The campaign and capsule collection are set to be unveiled this week with the release of '180 Years of Craft,' a special publication that will be part of issue 11 of Loewe Magazine. This publication is a celebration of the brand's rich history and its impact on the fashion world. Among the fun facts in its colorful pages are that Loewe introduced ready-to-wear in 1965, created a special-edition Ford Fiesta in 1977, and welcomed Andy Warhol and Keith Haring to its New York store opening in 1982. These milestones showcase the brand's ability to innovate and adapt to changing times while staying true to its core values. In my opinion, Loewe's anniversary campaign is a must-see for fashion enthusiasts and a testament to the brand's enduring appeal. It's a celebration of the past, present, and future of a brand that has been a staple in the fashion world for over a century. The campaign and capsule collection are a reminder that fashion is not just about trends and styles, but also about heritage and innovation. From my perspective, Loewe's anniversary campaign is a shining example of how a brand can stay relevant and innovative while honoring its heritage. It's a celebration of the past, present, and future of a brand that has been a staple in the fashion world for over a century. The campaign and capsule collection are a must-see for fashion enthusiasts and a testament to the brand's enduring appeal.