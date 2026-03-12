Loewe Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer: Meet Thierry Conrad Reutenauer (2026)

Loewe's Marketing Team Overhaul: A New Era for the Spanish Luxury Brand

Loewe, the Spanish luxury fashion house, is undergoing a significant leadership change in its marketing department. After just four months in the role, Thierry Conrad Reutenauer has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, effective Monday. This move comes as the brand embarks on a new era under American designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, who will showcase their second collection during Paris Fashion Week on March 6th.

Reutenauer takes over from Charlie Smith, who recently left Loewe to join London-based smartphone maker Nothing as their chief marketing officer. Reutenauer's new role encompasses a broad range of functions, including art direction, arts and culture, brand and product marketing, communications, events, editorial, marketing programs, media, social media, and VIP relations. He will also join Loewe's executive committee, further solidifying his influence within the company.

Before joining Loewe, Reutenauer held the position of Global Communications Director at Bottega Veneta in Milan, and prior to that, he served as PR, events, and celebrities director at Chloé in Paris from 2014 to 2020. His career began at the PR agency Karla Otto in Paris, where he honed his skills in public relations and events management. Reutenauer holds a degree in media, corporate communications, and institutional affairs from the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht in the Netherlands.

As Loewe continues to evolve and expand its global presence, the appointment of Reutenauer as Chief Marketing Officer signals a strategic shift in the brand's approach to marketing and communication. With his extensive experience in the industry and a deep understanding of the luxury fashion market, Reutenauer is poised to lead Loewe's marketing efforts into a new and exciting chapter.