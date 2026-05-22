Loblaw's $10K Fine for Promoting Imported Broccoli Slaw as Canadian: What's the Real Story? (2026)

A recent incident has shed light on a controversial practice in the Canadian food industry, leaving many consumers questioning the authenticity of their grocery purchases. Prepare to be shocked as we uncover the truth behind the $10,000 fine imposed on a Loblaw-owned Superstore for misleading customers about the origin of their food products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has revealed that the culprit behind this fine is none other than broccoli slaw, a seemingly innocent salad option. But here's where it gets controversial: this particular brand of broccoli slaw, President's Choice, was promoted as a "Product of Canada" when, in fact, its packaging clearly stated "Product of USA."

According to the CFIA, for a food product to bear the "Product of Canada" label, it must be almost entirely produced within Canada. However, the Superstore in question used "maple leaf advertising decals" and an in-store shelf tag to suggest Canadian origin, despite the product's true American roots.

This incident is just one example of a growing trend known as "maple washing," where major grocery chains capitalize on the buy-Canadian movement by promoting imported products as having Canadian content. Despite multiple customer complaints, no other major grocery chains have been fined for this deceptive practice.

But the story doesn't end there. Last week, CBC News inquired about a similar case involving Loblaw's rival, Sobeys. In this instance, a Sobeys-owned Safeway store advertised Compliments avocado oil as "Made in Canada," when in reality, the product was imported. The CFIA has hinted that Sobeys may still face a fine, stating that the file is ongoing to determine if further action is necessary.

Sheila Young, a resident just outside Edmonton, brought this case to the CFIA's attention, expressing her frustration over the agency's prolonged decision-making process. She questions why it has taken ten months to reach a conclusion, stating, "Ten months seems too long... I'd love to know why they're struggling with this file."

The $10,000 fine imposed on the Superstore has sparked debate among shoppers, with many arguing that it is too lenient for a company of Loblaw's size. Brenda Nicholls, a committed buy-Canadian shopper from Hamilton, Ont., suggests that fines should start at $100,000 to send a strong message and deter such behavior.

However, implementing such high fines would require a change in the current rules, as the CFIA can only impose penalties of up to $15,000 per offense. Loblaw and Sobeys have both acknowledged the challenge of accurate country-of-origin signage, especially with large inventories.

This story raises important questions about consumer rights and the responsibility of food retailers. Should the CFIA increase penalties to deter deceptive practices? Are the current rules sufficient to protect consumers from misleading advertising? Join the conversation and share your thoughts in the comments below!