Llandudno Overflowing Bins: Health Hazard Crisis | Council Blames Residents (2026)

Llandudno's overflowing bins pose a health risk, says a concerned councillor. The local council has faced criticism for blaming residents for overfilling public bins during the festive season. Residents and councillors alike expressed frustration when bins across Llandudno remained unemptied over the holidays, leading to bags being left on top of or around the bins. Conwy County Council responded by stating that staff worked diligently between Christmas and New Year to empty bins, and advised residents to take their rubbish home if bins were full. However, councillor David Carr found it 'ironic' to blame the public when council services have been reduced despite increased council tax. The situation was exacerbated on Augusta Street, Oxford Road, The Oval, Conway Road, and Vaughan Street, where overflowing bins and discarded bags created a mess. Councillor Louise Emery described the scene as a 'health hazard'. The problem was further complicated by dog owners who stuffed poo bags into already overfilled bins, drawing criticism from the council. Despite the council's efforts, including staff working over the weekend from 07:00 GMT to 15:00 to empty bins and litter pick across the county, the authority expressed disappointment in residents' irresponsible waste management. They emphasized that there's no excuse for littering or fly-tipping and encouraged residents to use available bins or take their rubbish home. Mr. Carr echoed this sentiment, highlighting the unintended consequences of staff and bin reductions, and the public's growing frustration with diminishing services.

Llandudno Overflowing Bins: Health Hazard Crisis | Council Blames Residents (2026)

References

Top Articles
Hottest 100 of 2025: Olivia Dean Takes #1! Top Songs Revealed!
Labor Economy Wage Gains: $32 Billion Impact on GDP and Worker Confidence
Australian Open Heatwave Drama: Sinner's Lucky Escape & Outdoor Play Suspended!
Latest Posts
NHS Dentistry Crisis: Chilton Residents Fight for Local Access
New Driveway Rules: Install EV Chargers Without Permission!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carmelo Roob

Last Updated:

Views: 6219

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carmelo Roob

Birthday: 1995-01-09

Address: Apt. 915 481 Sipes Cliff, New Gonzalobury, CO 80176

Phone: +6773780339780

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Gaming, Jogging, Rugby, Video gaming, Handball, Ice skating, Web surfing

Introduction: My name is Carmelo Roob, I am a modern, handsome, delightful, comfortable, attractive, vast, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.