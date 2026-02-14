Llandudno's overflowing bins pose a health risk, says a concerned councillor. The local council has faced criticism for blaming residents for overfilling public bins during the festive season. Residents and councillors alike expressed frustration when bins across Llandudno remained unemptied over the holidays, leading to bags being left on top of or around the bins. Conwy County Council responded by stating that staff worked diligently between Christmas and New Year to empty bins, and advised residents to take their rubbish home if bins were full. However, councillor David Carr found it 'ironic' to blame the public when council services have been reduced despite increased council tax. The situation was exacerbated on Augusta Street, Oxford Road, The Oval, Conway Road, and Vaughan Street, where overflowing bins and discarded bags created a mess. Councillor Louise Emery described the scene as a 'health hazard'. The problem was further complicated by dog owners who stuffed poo bags into already overfilled bins, drawing criticism from the council. Despite the council's efforts, including staff working over the weekend from 07:00 GMT to 15:00 to empty bins and litter pick across the county, the authority expressed disappointment in residents' irresponsible waste management. They emphasized that there's no excuse for littering or fly-tipping and encouraged residents to use available bins or take their rubbish home. Mr. Carr echoed this sentiment, highlighting the unintended consequences of staff and bin reductions, and the public's growing frustration with diminishing services.
Llandudno Overflowing Bins: Health Hazard Crisis | Council Blames Residents (2026)
