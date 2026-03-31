Living with SMA: Jessy Nelson's Story & My Experience as a Survivor (2026)

Imagine being told your child might not live past their second birthday. That's the devastating reality many families face when their child is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition that weakens muscles over time. But here's where it gets controversial: despite its severity, SMA is often overlooked, and routine newborn screening isn’t yet standard across the UK. This week, singer Jessy Nelson bravely shared that her twin daughters have been diagnosed with SMA type one, sparking a crucial conversation about early detection and treatment. Her campaign for universal newborn testing highlights a critical window—when irreversible nerve damage can be prevented. But is the healthcare system moving fast enough to save lives? And this is the part most people miss: while SMA is life-altering, advancements in treatment mean many are not only surviving but thriving.

Take me, for example. I’m Ben Morris, a BBC journalist living with SMA type two. Doctors once doubted I’d see my second birthday, yet here I am at 25, working independently with the help of personal care assistants. My journey began when my parents noticed I wasn’t developing like other babies my age. While my peers were crawling and kicking, I was content observing the world from my buggy. Concerned, my parents pushed for tests, leading to a moment I’ll never forget: a doctor let go of me while I sat on the edge of a medical bed, and I toppled over without even trying to catch myself. His reaction? A simple, telling ‘Oh.’ That was the beginning of a lifelong battle, but also a story of resilience.

SMA primarily affects the respiratory system, making colds and chest infections potentially life-threatening, especially in winter. Yet, with support from charities like Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK and daily medications like Risdiplam, I’ve not only survived but flourished. I use an electric wheelchair—a perk for avoiding crowded Tube rides—and a ventilator at night, which feels as normal to me as brushing my teeth. My family’s proactive approach, including my dad’s project management skills to coordinate my care, has been key. I attended mainstream school, raced at the London Stadium, and even spoke at 10 Downing Street. Here’s the bold truth: SMA doesn’t define me; it’s part of my story, but not the whole story.

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But here’s the controversy: while gene therapies like Zolgensma offer hope for newborns, they’re not accessible to everyone, and their long-term effects are still being studied. Scotland is leading the way with routine SMA screening, but why isn’t the rest of the UK following suit? Early detection could save lives, yet it’s still a postcode lottery. Jessy Nelson’s advocacy is a game-changer, but it raises questions: Are we doing enough? And what more can we do?

SMA affects approximately one in 14,000 births worldwide, with about 47 babies born with it in the UK in 2023. While type one is the most severe, advancements like Zolgensma—a gene therapy approved by the NHS in 2021—are reducing muscle damage in newborns. But it’s not a cure, and it’s only effective in early infancy. Meanwhile, individuals like Paralympian Sally Kidson and YouTuber Shane Burcaw prove that living a fulfilling life with SMA is possible. My sister Emily, who may be a carrier, has always treated me as an equal, though she jokes about being taller thanks to my scoliosis surgery. Here’s the thought-provoking question: If early screening and treatment can transform lives, why isn’t it a priority everywhere?

Jessy Nelson’s twins may grow up in a world where SMA is more manageable than ever, thanks to pioneers like her. But her story—and mine—shouldn’t be exceptions. They should be the norm. What do you think? Should SMA screening be mandatory for all newborns? Let’s keep this conversation going—because every child deserves a fighting chance.