Living with Crohn's: A Retired Teacher's Story and Hope for the Future (2026)

Maureen Dalgleish, a retired primary school teacher, has been living with Crohn's disease for nearly four decades. Her experience with the condition has been marked by four surgeries to manage fibrosis in her bowel, a condition that has required her to adhere to strict diets and endure periods of hospitalization. Despite the challenges, Dalgleish remains hopeful about the future of Crohn's disease treatment, particularly after participating in a research study led by the University of Edinburgh.

Dalgleish's involvement in the research is driven by her desire to contribute to the well-being of others with Crohn's. She emphasizes the impact of the condition on her life, stating, 'Before my surgery, I was in and out of hospital and it was incredibly exhausting. It can feel like your life is on hold.' The prospect of medication to control or stop fibrosis is particularly appealing to her, as it could potentially transform the lives of others facing similar struggles.

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The current treatment landscape for Crohn's disease is limited, with surgery being the only option to address fibrosis. After each surgical intervention, the disease re-emerges, and the tissue becomes scarred, leading to blockages. This cycle of surgery and recurrence highlights the ongoing challenge of managing Crohn's disease.

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Dalgleish's story serves as a testament to the resilience of individuals living with chronic illnesses. Despite the physical and emotional toll of her condition, she has adapted to her circumstances, learning to plan her life around her health and finding ways to continue her teaching career. Her participation in the research study is a powerful example of how individuals can contribute to scientific progress and potentially benefit others facing similar health challenges.

The research led by the University of Edinburgh team is a promising development in the field of Crohn's disease treatment. By involving individuals like Dalgleish, who have firsthand experience with the condition, the study gains valuable insights into the lived experiences of patients. This collaborative approach between patients and researchers can lead to more effective and compassionate treatment strategies, offering hope for a brighter future for those affected by Crohn's disease.

Living with Crohn's: A Retired Teacher's Story and Hope for the Future (2026)

References

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