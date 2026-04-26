Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Premier League Preview, Team News, Stats & Head-to-Head Analysis (2026)

Get ready for an exciting Premier League showdown as Liverpool takes on Newcastle United! This highly anticipated match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams aiming to secure crucial points in their quest for success.

A Tale of Two Teams

Liverpool, currently sitting in 6th place with 36 points, faces off against Newcastle United, who are just a few spots below in 9th with 33 points. These two teams have a rich history of encounters, with Liverpool leading the head-to-head record.

Recent Form and Key Statistics

Liverpool has been on a remarkable run, remaining unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle. Their last defeat against the Magpies was back in 2015, a distant memory for both teams.

Newcastle, on the other hand, has struggled on the road against Liverpool, failing to win in their last 29 away games. This is a record-breaking drought for the Magpies, and they'll be eager to break the curse.

Liverpool is eyeing a double over Newcastle for the 12th time, which would be a significant achievement and a testament to their dominance in this fixture.

But here's where it gets controversial: Liverpool's recent form has been a cause for concern. They've gone winless in their last five Premier League games, a stark contrast to their usual high-flying performances. Can they turn it around and secure a much-needed victory?

Attacking Threats and Defensive Strategies

Liverpool's attack has been somewhat subdued this season, with an average of only 1.45 goals per game at Anfield. This is a far cry from their usual goal-scoring prowess.

Newcastle, however, has shown resilience on the road, with 70% of their away goals coming from their two wins against Everton and Burnley.

An interesting battle awaits as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has been involved in 19 goals against Newcastle, faces off against Newcastle's defensive stalwart Bruno Guimarães, who has made an impressive 35 defensive line-breaking passes this season.

And this is the part most people miss: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key threat from distance, with the highest percentage of shots from outside the box among all players with at least 25 attempts. Can Newcastle's defense contain his long-range efforts?

The Final Stretch

Liverpool has been dominant in the final 15 minutes of games, scoring an impressive 13 goals in that timeframe. Meanwhile, Newcastle has conceded 12 goals in the same period, a worrying trend for their defense.

Salah's involvement in goals against Newcastle could make history. An assist in this match would make him the first player in Premier League history to record double figures for both goals and assists against an opponent.

As we head into this highly anticipated match, the stage is set for an exciting battle. Will Liverpool continue their dominance over Newcastle, or will the Magpies pull off an upset? The answers await us on the pitch.

Feel free to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments! Let's discuss and enjoy the beautiful game together.