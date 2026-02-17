Liverpool's Unbeaten Streak: Is Arne Slot's Fearful Tactics to Blame? (2026)

The Premier League's Liverpool find themselves in a peculiar situation. Despite remaining unbeaten, the team's recent performances have sparked a heated debate among fans and pundits alike. The question on everyone's mind: Have Liverpool's tactics become too cautious under Arne Slot, causing them to lose their once-feared identity?

The Reds managed to scrape a draw against Fulham, but the performance left much to be desired. While a last-minute equalizer can be forgiven, the trend of dropping points has become a concern. In their last two matches, Liverpool could have secured four more points, but instead, they settled for draws against Leeds and Fulham.

But here's where it gets controversial. With Arsenal up next, Liverpool's defensive approach might keep them from a heavy defeat, but is this the Liverpool we know and love? The team's recent displays have lacked the attacking flair and high-pressing style that once struck fear into opponents. Adam and Sam, our football analysts, delve into this issue.

Adam acknowledges the team's resilience in coming back from a goal down against Fulham, but he also highlights the lack of confidence and inspiration in the squad. He notes that Liverpool's unbeaten streak feels more like a consolation prize than a true testament to their abilities. Despite the team's position in the top four or five, Adam believes they need to regain their belief to challenge the top teams.

Sam agrees, pointing out that the team's resilience has improved compared to their worst form, but it's still a far cry from their glory days. He praises Curtis Jones' individual performance, but the overall bar was set low.

Adam continues by addressing Liverpool's struggle to find solutions in the final third. The absence of Salah, while not unexpected, has left a gaping hole in their attack. The team's identity crisis is evident, as they seem to have lost the ability to fight back, a trait that was a hallmark of Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Sam chimes in, suggesting that Liverpool's improved defensive record in November has come at the expense of their attacking prowess. The team rarely looks like scoring unless there's a moment of individual brilliance. The once-feared pressing game has vanished, replaced by a cautious approach that sees them retreat into their own half.

As Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal, Adam hints at a potential upset, citing Liverpool's tendency to rise to the occasion in big games. However, he also acknowledges that it's more of a hope than an expectation. A draw, he suggests, would be a satisfying result, but the team should focus on their own performance rather than solely relying on Arsenal's potential slip-ups.

The big debate rages on: Have Liverpool lost their identity under Arne Slot? The team's reluctance to press high and create chances has led to a shadow of their former selves. Sam offers a glimmer of hope, reminding us that Liverpool have a history of showing up for big games. However, their recent away defeat to Man City suggests that a win against Arsenal might be a tall order.

So, what's your take? Have Liverpool's tactics become too conservative, or is this a necessary adjustment to stay competitive? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's keep the discussion going!