Liverpool's Shocking Decline: Analyzing Their Last 20 Premier League Matches (2026)

Liverpool's recent performance in the Premier League has been nothing short of a heartbreaking downfall, leaving fans and critics alike scratching their heads. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this just a temporary slump, or is it a sign of deeper issues within the club? Let’s dive in.

On Sunday, Liverpool suffered their eighth defeat of the season, surrendering a lead to Manchester City in a match that felt all too familiar. The Reds have now managed just one win in their last seven league games, losing two of the most recent three. And this is the part most people miss: This isn’t a new problem. Over the past 20 Premier League matches, Arne Slot’s side has secured only six victories, while losing eight and drawing six. If it weren’t for their five consecutive wins at the start of the season, Liverpool would be languishing much lower in the table.

Currently, they sit just five points above the relegation zone, a position that’s hard to fathom for a team that once dominated the league. To put it in perspective, Liverpool has earned only 24 points out of the last 60 available, making them the 12th-best team in the league during this period. Bold statement: For a reigning champion, this isn’t just embarrassing—it’s humiliating.

Take a closer look at the numbers: Liverpool is level with Bournemouth in 13th place and only five points ahead of Tottenham, who occupy the final relegation spot in the form table. Meanwhile, top-four rivals like Chelsea and Manchester United have amassed 35 and 37 points respectively, while Arsenal leads the pack with 46 points—nearly double Liverpool’s tally. This isn’t just a dip in form; it’s a full-blown crisis.

Controversial question: Should Arne Slot still be in charge? While FSG claims to be ‘firmly’ behind the manager, many argue that his position is untenable. Had Liverpool not won the title last season, Slot might already be out of a job. Yes, there are mitigating factors, but the standards expected of a champion have not been met—not even close.

For many fans, the decline began as far back as the PSG Champions League tie last March. Since then, the team has looked sluggish, uninspired, and mentally fragile. Watching their once-dominant side struggle in this manner has been a painful experience. If Slot fails to turn things around in the next 13 games, there’s no valid argument for keeping him at the helm.

Thought-provoking question for you: Is Liverpool’s current form a temporary blip, or is it a symptom of systemic issues within the club? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And don’t forget to join our newsletter for weekly updates on all things Liverpool!