Liverpool's Next Manager: Xabi Alonso or Andoni Iraola? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Liverpool FC and the intriguing managerial saga that's unfolding. The club's recent form has left fans and pundits alike questioning the tactics and future of head coach Arne Slot. Despite Slot's confidence in his position, the pressure is mounting, with some calling for his sacking.

The Manager Search: A Tale of Burnt Bridges

The search for Jurgen Klopp's successor has taken an unexpected turn. Eddie Howe, once a top contender, is now unlikely to join Liverpool due to a previous pursuit of Alexander Isak that left some bridges burned. This raises an interesting question: how do these 'burnt bridges' impact a club's future decisions?

Personal Take: I believe these situations highlight the delicate balance between ambition and respect in football. Clubs must navigate these waters carefully to avoid long-term repercussions.

Andoni Iraola: The New Favorite

With Howe out of the picture, the spotlight shifts to Andoni Iraola, the Bournemouth tactician. Iraola's potential availability has caught the eye of Liverpool's brains trust, and his future is now a hot topic.

My Perspective: Iraola's rise to prominence is a fascinating development. His work at Bournemouth has clearly impressed, and it will be intriguing to see if he can replicate that success at a higher level.

Xabi Alonso: A Stylistic Dilemma

Xabi Alonso, a fan favorite and a potential candidate, presents an interesting dilemma. While his appointment would likely excite the fans, there are concerns about his preferred tactical approach.

Analysis: The debate over Alonso's tactical style showcases the importance of finding the right fit for a club's identity. It's not just about the manager's reputation, but also their ability to adapt and align with the club's vision.

Peter Crouch's Verdict

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has been vocal about Slot's tactics, describing Liverpool's recent performances as 'poor'. Crouch's criticism adds fuel to the fire, highlighting the growing discontent among fans and former players.

Reflection: It's always interesting to see how former players' perspectives shape the narrative. Crouch's comments carry weight and reflect the wider sentiment that something needs to change.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the immediate managerial speculation, Liverpool's recent struggles raise questions about the club's direction. The gap between Liverpool and the top teams is evident, and the need for a tactical overhaul is clear.

Speculation: Could this be a turning point for Liverpool? A fresh start with a new manager might be just what the club needs to regain its competitive edge.

In conclusion, the managerial search at Liverpool is a complex web of tactics, fan sentiment, and club politics. As the season draws to a close, all eyes will be on the Anfield hierarchy to see how they navigate this challenging period.

Final Thoughts: This is a critical juncture for Liverpool. The decisions made now will shape the club's future, and I, for one, am eager to see how this story unfolds.