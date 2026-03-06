Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet Injury Update: What Does This Mean for the Reds? (2026)

Here’s a gut-wrenching update for Liverpool fans: their highly anticipated summer signing, Jeremy Jacquet, has left the pitch in visible agony due to a worrying injury. But here's where it gets controversial—could this setback derail Liverpool’s defensive plans for the upcoming season? Let’s dive in.

Liverpool fans were thrilled when the club secured a deal for French defender Jeremy Jacquet in the dying days of the January transfer window. The move, set to become official this summer, was hailed as a strategic addition to the Reds’ squad. However, their excitement has now been tempered by concern after Jacquet suffered a painful shoulder injury during his recent appearance for Rennes. And this is the part most people miss—the timing couldn’t be worse, as Liverpool is already grappling with a defensive crisis.

During Rennes’ 3-1 defeat to Lens on Saturday, Jacquet was substituted just before the 70th minute, visibly clutching his arm in discomfort. The injury adds another layer of uncertainty for Liverpool, who are already dealing with a string of defensive absences. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure to Real Madrid last summer, coupled with injuries to Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Joe Gomez, has left the Reds’ backline in a precarious state.

Arne Slot, speaking earlier this week, expressed his enthusiasm about Jacquet’s signing, calling him a ‘very big talent’ and praising the club’s efforts to secure him despite competition from other clubs. Slot highlighted Liverpool’s strategy of targeting young, talented players who can make an immediate impact while also contributing to long-term success. ‘We’ve signed a lot of them recently,’ he noted, ‘and the future of this club, both short-term and long-term, looks very promising.’

But here’s the bold question: Is Liverpool’s reliance on young talent a sustainable strategy, especially when injuries pile up? With Jacquet’s fitness now in question, the Reds’ defensive woes could deepen further. Meanwhile, Rennes’ loss to Lens saw former Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard and ex-Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin shine for the opposition, adding salt to the wound for Liverpool fans.

As Liverpool keeps a close eye on Jacquet’s recovery, the bigger picture remains unsettling. Can the Reds weather this storm, or will their defensive struggles define their season? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below—do you believe Liverpool’s approach to signings is the right one, or is it time for a change? Let’s spark a debate!