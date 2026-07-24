The future of Harvey Elliott at Liverpool is looking brighter, thanks to the appointment of Andoni Iraola as the new manager. With a fresh start on the horizon, Elliott has a chance to prove himself once again and potentially reclaim his place in the starting lineup. The 23-year-old midfielder has had a tumultuous season, with limited opportunities under Arne Slot, who was eventually dismissed. However, Iraola's arrival signals a new beginning for Elliott, who has been a loyal and committed player for Liverpool since joining from Fulham in 2019.

One of the key reasons why Elliott's future is looking up is his versatility. He can play in central areas and offers a robust attacking threat from the right, which will be crucial in the absence of Mohamed Salah next season. His ability to press high and eye for the net make him a valuable asset for any team, and Iraola's belief in his abilities could be the catalyst for a successful comeback.

However, the road to redemption for Elliott is not without its challenges. He has already wasted a whole season of development, and it will be crucial for him to make the most of the opportunities presented to him. The appointment of Iraola, who has a reputation for analyzing his players thoroughly, could be a double-edged sword for Elliott. While it means he will have a fair chance to prove himself, it also means that he will have to work harder to stand out and earn a place in the starting lineup.

In my opinion, the appointment of Iraola is a significant turning point for Elliott. It gives him a chance to rebuild his career and reclaim his place in the starting lineup. However, it also means that he will have to work harder to prove himself and earn the trust of his new manager. With his versatility and attacking threat, Elliott has the potential to be a key player for Liverpool under Iraola's leadership. It will be fascinating to see how he handles this new challenge and whether he can make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of player development in Iraola's philosophy. His belief in giving players a clean slate and treating them all as new signings is a refreshing approach. It suggests that he is willing to give Elliott a fair chance to prove himself and earn a place in the starting lineup. However, it also means that Elliott will have to work harder to stand out and earn the trust of his new manager.

What many people don't realize is that Elliott's situation is not unique. Many young players have struggled to find their footing under new managers, and it is often a challenging transition period. However, with Iraola's leadership and belief in his players, there is a chance that Elliott can turn things around and have a successful season. It will be fascinating to see how he handles this new challenge and whether he can make the most of the opportunities presented to him.

If you take a step back and think about it, the appointment of Iraola is a significant turning point for Liverpool as well. It signals a new era for the club, with a focus on player development and a fresh approach to management. It will be interesting to see how Iraola's leadership style affects the team's performance and whether he can bring out the best in Elliott and other players.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between Iraola's approach and Slot's. While Slot was dismissive of Elliott, Iraola has shown a willingness to give him a fair chance to prove himself. It suggests that Iraola is more open-minded and willing to give players a chance to succeed. However, it also means that Elliott will have to work harder to earn his place in the starting lineup.

What this really suggests is that the appointment of Iraola is a significant turning point for Liverpool and Elliott. It gives them a chance to rebuild and refocus, with a fresh approach to management and player development. It will be fascinating to see how they handle this new challenge and whether they can turn things around and have a successful season.