Liverpool's Five-Game Run: Can They Make a Premier League Statement? (2026)

Liverpool's season is far from over, and the next five Premier League fixtures are crucial for them to make a significant statement! After a period of well-deserved rest, the Reds are back at the AXA Training Centre, gearing up for a pivotal stretch that could define their campaign. The mood and expectations have certainly evolved since the season began, but there's a palpable sense of renewed determination and belief within Arne Slot's squad. They're looking to turn a season marked by uncertainty and occasional disappointment into one with a shining silver lining.

The manager, Arne Slot, wisely granted his players several days off following a tough sequence of results. This included a gut-wrenching late defeat against Manchester City, which was thankfully followed by a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League victory at Sunderland and a convincing 3-0 FA Cup win at home against Brighton. These wins, while important, are just the prelude to what promises to be a demanding period.

But here's where it gets interesting... While this might not be the most pivotal week of Liverpool's season, it's undoubtedly one of the most important, given the challenges that lie ahead. The fact that they've avoided the Champions League play-offs means they have two clear midweeks before a potentially frantic end to the season. Slot will be hoping that this rare extended break, both for players to recharge away from the training ground and then for intensive tactical work at Kirkby, proves to be time exceptionally well spent.

One area surely under the microscope is the team's tendency to start games at a sluggish pace. This was once again evident recently, with Liverpool remarkably scoring just once in the opening 30 minutes of any league game since September – and none in the last 10. While they've conceded seven goals in that same timeframe, it's worth noting that only two of those have come since November. However, this more measured approach has, surprisingly, proven effective. Liverpool have only suffered two defeats in their last 19 matches across all competitions, and both of those came deep into stoppage time. After a difficult autumn where they lost nine out of twelve, the Reds have become significantly harder to beat.

And this is the part most people miss... Since Mohamed Salah's return from the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool has become a much more formidable attacking force. Attention will also be on Jeremie Frimpong's return to full fitness to alleviate issues at right-back, alongside accelerating Alexander Isak's rehabilitation. The £125 million striker likely envisioned a different start to his Anfield career, but he could still emerge as a valuable attacking asset when the fixture list intensifies next month.

Liverpool still have at least 15 games to play, with the hope of extending that to 23 if they progress to the finals of both the FA Cup and Champions League. While their Champions League round of 16 opponent will be revealed on Friday week (with potential ties against Juventus, Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid, and Club Brugge), they first need to overcome Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round. This crucial tie comes just a few days after a Tuesday Premier League visit to Molineux.

Their Premier League journey continues this Sunday with a trip to Nottingham Forest. This fixture carries particular weight, as Forest's 3-0 victory at Anfield in November marked a low point for Liverpool this season, and Arne Slot is yet to defeat them as Reds boss.

In a peculiar turn of the schedule, all six of Liverpool's remaining home games are against London-based teams: West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and Brentford on the final day. Adding to the intrigue, three of their last four games in May are against teams currently positioned above them in the league table. The home clash against Chelsea is sandwiched between away fixtures against Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The overarching challenge now is to ensure these upcoming matches translate into vital points in the race for Champions League qualification. With all five of their Premier League games leading up to the late March international break being against teams currently in the bottom seven of the table, Liverpool has a golden opportunity to build a strong foundation for their final push.

Is this the moment Liverpool turns their season around, or will these crucial fixtures expose lingering weaknesses? What are your thoughts on their chances? Let us know in the comments below!