Liverpool's Dull Draw: Is Slot's Style Missing the 'Heavy Metal' Spark? (2026)

Liverpool's recent draw against Leeds United has sparked frustration among fans, who are questioning the team's performance under Arne Slot. The goalless draw was the first time Liverpool had failed to score under Slot, and it marked the first time in 117 matches that they didn't win. The Anfield crowd, accustomed to high standards set by Jurgen Klopp, expressed their disappointment, with some booing after the match. The team's performance was described as 'heavy metal' and 'aluminium foil football' by fans, highlighting their lack of creativity and quality. Leeds' tactical setup, which focused on closing the center of the pitch and allowing Liverpool to have possession on the wings, proved effective. Despite having 19 chances, only four of which were on target, Liverpool's expected goals (xG) tally was the highest without scoring in a Premier League match at Anfield since April 2024. Slot acknowledged that a goal was missing from his team's performance, emphasizing their possession but inability to create enough chances. Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge suggested that the team looked tired and lacked sharpness, while Slot defended his players' approach, stating that they stay on their feet and avoid diving. However, he also acknowledged that the team needs to improve and realize that their current performance is not sustainable.