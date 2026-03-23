Liverpool's Champions League Prep: Federico Chiesa's Absence and Galatasaray Showdown (2026)

The absence of Federico Chiesa from Liverpool's training squad ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie with Galatasaray has raised some questions. While it's not yet clear why the Italian midfielder missed the session, his potential absence does further diminish Liverpool's attacking options. Personally, I think this development highlights the team's reliance on key players and the need for depth in certain positions. What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between Liverpool's current situation and their previous encounter with Galatasaray in the 2006/07 Champions League. In that season, Liverpool met Galatasaray in the group and knockout stages, ultimately reaching the final. This raises a deeper question: Can Liverpool replicate that success with a different squad and strategy? From my perspective, the team's performance in this match will depend on their ability to adapt and make the most of their available options. One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of squad depth and the need for players to step up when called upon. What many people don't realize is that Liverpool's current squad is not as deep as it once was, and this could be a critical factor in their performance against Galatasaray. If you take a step back and think about it, the team's success in this match will depend on their ability to manage fatigue and maintain performance levels throughout the game. This could be a real test for the squad, and it will be interesting to see how they respond. In my opinion, the absence of Chiesa is a reminder of the importance of squad depth and the need for players to be ready to step up when called upon. It also highlights the challenges facing managers in balancing squad depth and tactical flexibility. What this really suggests is that Liverpool's performance against Galatasaray will depend on their ability to adapt and make the most of their available options. As the match approaches, it will be fascinating to see how the team responds to the challenges ahead.