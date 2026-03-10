Liverpool's 2026 Pre-Season Tour: USA Road Trip! | Sunderland, Wrexham, Leeds (2026)

Bold headline: Liverpool Announces 2026 US Pre-Season Tour, With Matches Against Sunderland, Wrexham, and Leeds

Liverpool FC has unveiled their 2026 pre-season schedule in the United States, featuring three American cities and high-profile opponents. The tour kicks off with a clash against Sunderland at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 25.

Next, the Reds head to New York for a showdown with Wrexham at Yankee Stadium on July 29. The trip wraps up in Chicago, where Liverpool will face Leeds at Soldier Field on August 2.

The United States is a major stronghold for Liverpool’s global fanbase, with more than 26 million supporters residing there—making it the club’s fastest-growing international audience in the Premier League era. Liverpool also notes that the U.S. is its top international retail market and is home to 62 Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs across 32 states, as well as 12 International Academies.

During the tour, LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity, will participate in various local community activities. The schedule will also feature appearances by club legends and ambassadors, including Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, and Natasha Dowie.

Ticket information:

- A pre-sale window will run for All Red members, season ticket holders, Official LFC Supporters Clubs, hospitality members, and International Academies.

- Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 4:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM CST on March 10. Fans will receive an email with pre-sale access details.

- Interested supporters can register for pre-sale access here: https://lfcemails.liverpoolfc.com/p/71VO-MB7/lfc-pre-season-2026?... (club links will contact eligible parties directly).

- General sale opens to the public at 4:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM CST on March 12.

Thought-provoking note: With such a strong U.S. footprint, these fixtures aren’t just exhibition matches—they’re pivotal opportunities for fans to connect with the team across multiple communities and for the club to showcase its charitable initiatives on a broad stage. How do you think these international tours influence a club’s identity and global engagement compared with domestic friendlies? Are long-haul preseason trips worth the travel for players and supporters alike, or should teams prioritize closer, more frequent gatherings? Share your perspective in the comments.