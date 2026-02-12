Live Updates: Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena (2026)

The Washington Capitals are on fire! With three consecutive wins, they've reignited their playoff hopes, but can they keep the momentum going?

In a thrilling turn of events, the Capitals travel to Philadelphia for a challenging back-to-back game. Despite potential fatigue, they aim to secure another victory, but it won't be easy. The Flyers, despite their recent struggles, are a formidable opponent, especially on their home ice.

Controversial Goalie Decision: Clay Stevenson, the Capitals' goalie, is set to start again, despite playing the night before. He'll face Dan Vladar, a decision that might raise some eyebrows. But will this strategy pay off?

As the puck drops, the stage is set for an intense battle. The Capitals quickly find themselves on a power play, but can they capitalize? Dylan Strome's shot nearly finds the back of the net, but luck isn't on their side. And then, a twist! Owen Tippett scores for the Flyers, taking advantage of a defensive lapse.

🚨 The Flyers take the lead, but the game is far from over. Will the Capitals bounce back, or will the Flyers hold on?

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates throughout the game. And remember, your comments and predictions are welcome! Do you think the Capitals can overcome the odds and secure a playoff spot? Or will the Flyers find their rhythm and spoil the party? Share your thoughts below!