Live Updates: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji Hits North Queensland - Heavy Rain & Flooding (2026)

Hold on tight, North Queensland! Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji just made landfall, and it's bringing a deluge of rain and some seriously strong winds. But here's the good news: it's already weakening. Let's dive into the details of what's happening on the ground.

Live Updates: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji Impacts North Queensland

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji crossed the north Queensland coast, unleashing heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has confirmed that the system, which started as a Category One cyclone, has now been downgraded to a tropical low. This means it's losing intensity, and forecasters expect it to continue weakening as it tracks further inland. This downgrading is crucial, but don't let it lull you into a false sense of security; the residual effects can still be significant. Think of it like a fading fire – still hot, but not as intensely burning.

Emergency Broadcasts and Information

For the very latest emergency warnings, tune into ABC Radio. ABC Emergency will be broadcasting regular updates to keep you informed. You can also find a detailed map of all current warnings by clicking this link: https://www.abc.net.au/emergency/incidentsearch/qld#5.01/-19.57/146.50. Bookmark it; it could be a lifesaver!

Here's a list of relevant ABC Radio frequencies for specific regions:

Airlie Beach and Whitsundays: 89.9 FM

Mackay and surrounds: 101.1 FM

Moranbah and surrounds: 104.9 FM

Townsville, Burdekin, and Hinchinbrook Coast: 630 AM

Real-Time Reports: The Situation Near Mackay

Our reporter, Lottie Twyford, is gathering crucial information from locals. Dave from Cameron's Pocket, located inland from Mackay, shared his experience with ABC radio. He reported enduring six power outages, but humorously added, "but it's stood up seven times, so it's all good." A resilient spirit, indeed! Dave mentioned that the wind intensified around 10:30 AM on Sunday, following 150mm of "gentle rain" that fell in the 24 hours leading up to 7:00 AM. Since then, his rain gauge has measured an additional 175mm. That's a LOT of rain in a short period!

"The creek has gone absolutely ballistic...we went over the [creek] level we had here in Cyclone Debbie," Dave emphasized. "It's a new record for us, and we've been here for 25 years." This highlights the severity of the rainfall and its impact on local waterways. Are we seeing more intense rainfall events due to climate change? This is a point of contention, and it's worth considering the long-term implications.

Rainfall Totals: Where the Heaviest Rain Fell

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has compiled a list of the highest rainfall totals recorded so far this morning. These figures paint a clear picture of the areas experiencing the most intense downpours:

146mm at Mattie O'Neil Bridge, inland from Mackay, between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM

73mm at Netherdale, inland from Mackay, in the 1 hour leading up to 8:40 AM

87mm at Stafford Crossing in the 1 hour leading up to 7:18 AM

138mm at Clarke Range in the 3 hours leading up to 8:30 AM

112mm at Eungella in the 3 hours leading up to 8:39 AM

167mm at Peter Faust Dam in the 6 hours leading up to 7:21 AM

These numbers are significant and demonstrate the potential for flash flooding in these areas. Remember, even after the immediate threat of a cyclone passes, the risk of flooding can persist for days.

Impact on Mackay: Wind Damage and Power Outages

Wind gusts reaching up to 50 kilometers per hour have been recorded in Mackay on Sunday morning, south of where ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji made landfall. Our reporter, Liam O'Connell, is on the ground in Mackay and reports that the wind has already caused damage to warning signs along the coastline. Keep an eye out for debris and stay clear of damaged infrastructure.

A major flood warning has been issued for the Pioneer River at Mirani, with moderate flooding expected in the community, which is 36 kilometers west of Mackay, later today. Residents in this area should prepare for potential evacuation and heed all warnings from emergency services.

As of 11:00 AM, more than 6,000 homes across the Mackay region have experienced power outages, including areas like Slade Point and Richmond in the city's north, as well as Eungella and Devereux Creek in the Pioneer Valley. Power companies are working to restore electricity, but be prepared for extended outages. Do you think power infrastructure should be built underground in cyclone-prone areas to minimize damage? This is a costly solution, but could it be worth it in the long run?

Cyclone Downgraded: What It Means

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has officially downgraded Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji to a tropical low. This occurred after the system crossed the coast between Ayr and Bowen earlier this morning. Despite the downgrading, heavy rainfall continues to affect the region between Ayr and Mackay.

As mentioned earlier, the BOM forecasts that Ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji will weaken further as it moves further inland. However, heavy rainfall, which could trigger flash flooding, remains a significant threat between Ayr and St Lawrence. Stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. Safety first!

