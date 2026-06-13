Live Tinted's New Funding: L'Oréal's BOLD Investment & Future Plans (2026)

Breaking News: Live Tinted Secures Major Investment, Sparking a Beauty Revolution

In a move that’s set to shake up the beauty industry, Live Tinted has just landed a significant funding boost, thanks to Curate Capital and L’Oréal’s BOLD venture arm stepping in as key investors. But here’s where it gets exciting: this isn’t just any funding round—it’s a testament to the brand’s skyrocketing valuation, with investments pouring in at more than double its 2023 Series A value. Existing heavyweights like Monogram Capital and Unilever Ventures are also doubling down, proving that Live Tinted is more than just a beauty brand—it’s a movement.

Carrie Colbert, founding and general partner of Curate Capital, shared her enthusiasm: ‘From the moment I first invested in Deepica Mutyala in 2021, I was captivated by her vision and the purpose-driven mission of Live Tinted. Watching it evolve into a community-driven powerhouse has been nothing short of inspiring. Today, Live Tinted isn’t just a company—it’s a cultural force, and I’m thrilled to continue this journey with them.’*

For Deepica Mutyala, the founder and CEO, this infusion of capital is a game-changer. ‘Our partnership with Ulta Beauty and the success of our skin tint—selling one every two minutes at Ulta—has been a cornerstone of our growth,’ Mutyala explained. ‘This funding allows us to scale what’s already working, while staying true to our ethos of inclusivity and complexion-focused innovation.’*

And this is the part most people miss: Live Tinted isn’t just expanding its product line—it’s strategically strengthening its core offerings. Instead of rushing to open more doors, the brand is focusing on fewer, but more impactful launches, particularly in complexion protection and SPF—areas where they’ve already seen massive success. ‘It’s about owning the space we’re in and becoming the authority on skin tones and inclusive beauty,’ Mutyala added.

Controversial Take Alert: While some brands chase rapid expansion, Live Tinted’s decision to double down on its existing footprint might seem counterintuitive. But is this the smarter play? By prioritizing quality over quantity, could they set a new standard for sustainable growth in the beauty industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The brand’s executive team is also getting a boost, with Aminata Tall returning as Chief Marketing Officer and Celina Areosa joining as Senior Vice President of Sales. Meanwhile, Jessica Phillips, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty, praised Live Tinted’s founder-led approach: ‘Deepica and her team have consistently delivered innovation rooted in inclusivity, while demonstrating the operational rigor needed to thrive in prestige retail. This new phase of growth—backed by top-tier investors—is a clear sign of the brand’s long-term potential.’*

Marketing-wise, Live Tinted is shifting gears. Mutyala plans to unveil new products proactively, inviting the community to join the journey via the brand’s platforms. ‘We started as a color corrector, but now we’re asking our community: What do you wish to see next in this space?’ she said. ‘We’re doubling down on what makes us unique—skin tones and complexion.’*

Thought-Provoking Question: As Live Tinted evolves, how will its community-first approach shape the future of beauty marketing? Will this strategy set a new benchmark for consumer engagement, or is it a risky move in an industry that thrives on novelty? Share your opinions below.

One thing’s for sure: with this new funding, Live Tinted isn’t just growing—it’s redefining what it means to be a purpose-driven beauty brand. And we can’t wait to see what’s next.