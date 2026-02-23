LIV Golf vs PGA Tour: Why Stars Like Rahm, DeChambeau & Smith Are Staying Put After Koepka's Exit (2026)

LIV Golf's Future Uncertain as Stars Stay Put Following Brooks Koepka's Departure

The LIV Golf league, backed by Saudi Arabia, may have gained a high-profile return from Brooks Koepka, but the league's other top players are sticking with their current commitments. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith all expressed their intention to remain with LIV Golf during a preseason press conference on Tuesday.

DeChambeau, speaking to reporters, said, 'I had no idea that Brooks would make that decision. I had no idea about the potential penalties. Right now, I'm fully committed to LIV Golf for the foreseeable future.'

Smith, who won the 2022 Open Championship before committing to LIV, added, 'I've decided to stay with LIV for the long term. I'm not giving up my commitment to the league.'

Rahm, once outspoken against LIV, surprised many by joining the league in December 2023. He stated, 'I have no plans to leave. I'm focused on LIV and my team this year, and we aim to defend our championship title.'

Koepka's decision to return to the PGA Tour came after he announced his departure from LIV Golf, citing family and personal reasons. He expressed his excitement about rejoining the PGA Tour, highlighting the new leadership, investors, and equity program as appealing factors.

The PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, introduced the Returning Member Program, designed for players who leave and then return. Koepka agreed to several conditions, including a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the Player Equity Program, which could result in a significant financial loss. He also committed to a $5 million charitable donation.

Koepka's return marks a unique instance of a player defecting from LIV to the PGA Tour, leaving the future of LIV Golf's star power in question.

