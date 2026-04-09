LIV Golf Rankings Debate: Sergio Garcia on OWGR's 'Unfair' Decision (2026)

The LIV Golf debate continues to rage on, with former Masters champion Sergio Garcia weighing in on the OWGR's decision to award world rankings points only to the top-10 finishers of each event. Despite LIV Golf's criticism of the move as 'unprecedented' and 'unfair', Garcia acknowledges it as a step forward, but remains concerned about its impact on players' rankings and chances of qualifying for major tournaments.

In an exclusive interview, Garcia shared his thoughts at The Grange ahead of LIV Adelaide. He expressed his reservations about the fairness of the system, stating, 'It doesn’t feel like it’s totally fair... When one of us is winning, obviously that guy will make a jump and that’s great. But every time you’re 11th or worse, you’re getting a zero and you’re getting an extra event on your divisor. So that ... can hurt a lot.'

However, Garcia also highlighted the positive aspects, noting that it will help some players move up the rankings. He said, 'It’s positive. I think that at the end of the day, it’s going to help some of these kids performing well to move up the rankings. Hopefully they play really well.'

The Spaniard also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the PGA Tour's Players Championship being labeled as the 'fifth major'. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee sparked debate by making this bold claim. Garcia, a champion at Sawgrass in 2008, was cautious about commenting on other tours but expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of claiming a second major, saying, 'I’ll be happy to claim a second major, obviously, if that happens.'

Furthermore, Garcia praised Australia's golf scene, emphasizing its passion and excitement for the sport. He believes the country deserves more recognition, stating, 'There’s so many places in the world that you have a great golf following. Australia is one of them. They’ve shown us the excitement and how much they love the game of golf.'

Despite the controversies and concerns, Garcia remains optimistic about the future of LIV Golf and its potential to elevate the sport globally.