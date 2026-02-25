LIV Golf Gets OWGR Points: A Compromise or More Drama? (2026)

LIV Golf's Future Uncertain: A Step Forward or a Setback?

LIV Golf has been on a rollercoaster ride, and it seems the journey is far from over. In a recent development, the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) has announced that LIV Golf events will now be eligible for ranking points, but with some significant conditions. This decision comes after months of negotiations and a lot of back-and-forth between LIV and the OWGR board.

The OWGR board, in a unanimous vote, decided to award points to LIV events starting with the season-opener in Saudi Arabia. However, this decision is not without its caveats. Only the top 10 players at each LIV event will receive points, and the field rating for these tournaments will be similar to those of the PGA Tour's opposite-field events. This means that while LIV Golf is making progress, it's not the full inclusion many might have hoped for.

To put things into perspective, let's compare. Last year's ISCO Championship, held alongside the Genesis Scottish Open, awarded 24 points to the winner, William Mouw. In contrast, the winner of the DP World Tour event in Bahrain, Frederik Schott, earned only 20 points. The Farmers Insurance Open, a full-field Tour event, awarded 56 points to Justin Rose for his victory.

This compromise comes after LIV's initial application for ranking points in 2023 was met with concerns from the OWGR board about the circuit's lack of promotion and relegation. The board, led by then-chairman Peter Dawson, emphasized the need for a structured system that promotes new players based on recent performance and relegates under-performing players more quickly and equitably.

LIV Golf has since made some changes to address these concerns. They now offer three spots via a promotions event and one via a season-long points list on the International Series. This is a step forward, but it's still not enough to fully satisfy the OWGR board's criteria.

The current OWGR governing board chairman, Trevor Immelman, acknowledged the complexity of the process and the time and effort invested in resolving it. He also highlighted the need to rank the top men's players while maintaining fairness for other tours. The board includes prominent figures like PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings, ensuring a balanced perspective.

Despite the progress, promotion and relegation remain a contentious issue. The decision to award points only to the top 10 finishes at each LIV event suggests that this is an area of ongoing negotiation. As LIV Golf continues to navigate this challenging landscape, the future of its inclusion in the OWGR system remains uncertain, leaving fans and players alike eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this story.