Netflix's reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie' has sparked curiosity, with a unique cast and a story spanning a century. The show's debut at #2 on Netflix, behind a true crime anthology, is a strong start, despite its lack of epic gunfights. The series' Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% among critics and 61% among audiences is promising, though early reviews are limited. The cast, featuring almost complete unknowns, is a strategic move to keep costs down, a lesson from Paramount's failed attempt to produce a movie version a decade ago. The show's basic synopsis, focusing on the Ingalls family's farm life in the late 19th century, is a rare departure from the epic gunfights typically associated with Westerns. However, the show's enduring appeal is evident in the original series' 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, despite its age. The early renewal for a second season suggests a positive response, and with filming schedules, we can anticipate an estimate soon. This reboot's success on Netflix highlights the potential for streaming platforms to discover hidden gems, even in long-standing stories. As an expert commentator, I find this intriguing, as it challenges the notion that only the most action-packed shows will thrive. The show's ability to attract a wide audience, as evidenced by its rise to the top of Netflix's charts, demonstrates the power of a well-crafted narrative and a fresh cast. The early renewal and positive reviews indicate a promising future for 'Little House on the Prairie', and I'm eager to see how it evolves. The show's unique blend of historical drama and a fresh cast of unknowns makes it a fascinating addition to the streaming landscape, and I'm curious to see how it will captivate audiences over the long term.
Little House on the Prairie: Netflix's Newest Show (2026)
References
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2026/07/13/netflixs-little-house-on-the-prairie-rotten-tomatoes-review-score-is-in/
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