Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's Recipe for a Happy Marriage (2026)

Lisa Faulkner, the renowned actress, has opened up about the secret to her successful marriage with MasterChef host John Torode. In an exclusive interview, Lisa reveals the key to their enduring relationship, which has stood the test of time despite their busy schedules and different careers. But here's where it gets interesting: Lisa and John's unique approach to their marriage and their shared passion for cooking have been the foundation of their success. Together for over a decade, Lisa and John met on the set of Celebrity MasterChef, where they bonded over their mutual love of cooking. This shared interest has not only brought them closer but has also led to the creation of their own cooking show, John And Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. Lisa attributes their strong relationship to their unwavering support for each other. She describes John as "the kindest, most wonderful man and very funny," and expresses her joy in seeing him shine. This mutual admiration and respect are the cornerstones of their marriage. Their natural chemistry and occasional cheeky banter make their cozy cooking shows relatable to viewers. Lisa admits, "We don’t script anything. When people come around to ours, they say it’s like watching an episode of our show." Despite their different culinary backgrounds, Lisa claims she beats John in cooking roast dinners, especially when it comes to Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes. However, John's cooking skills are not to be underestimated, as he made an impressive roast dinner last weekend. Their quiet weekends together, spent cooking and enjoying each other's company, are a highlight for both of them. When asked about their busy schedules, Lisa reveals that they make it work by planning ahead. She mentions that they enjoy lazy mornings in bed, dog walks with their miniature Schnauzer Rory, and cooking together. "I have Sundays and Mondays off, so my lovely John has picked me up every Saturday night so far from where I’ve been and we drive back chatting in the car," she shares. Despite the challenges of being apart due to her theater tour, Lisa is grateful for John's unwavering support. She admits that she misses him deeply, especially since they usually spend a lot of time together. John has been incredibly encouraging, telling her, "You’ve got to take this job, it’s going to be great for you." Lisa's family, including her daughter Billie, is also a significant source of support and joy for her. Billie, whom she adopted at 17 months old with her ex-husband Chris Coghill, is now an adult, and Lisa has more freedom to pursue her career. However, their bond remains as strong as ever, and Lisa cherishes the opportunity to see her daughter grow into an incredible young woman. In addition to her family, Lisa has a close-knit group of girlfriends who provide her with unwavering support. She describes them as "a powerful group of women" who "support each other completely." Her girl gang includes actresses Angela Griffin, Sarah Parish, Amanda Holden, Nicola Stephenson, and Tamzin Outhwaite. These friendships are invaluable to Lisa, who finds solace and strength in their presence. Despite the challenges of her theater tour, Lisa is thrilled to be back on stage after 21 years. She is currently performing in Single White Female, an adaptation of the hit 90s psychological thriller. Taking on this role has been a terrifying yet exhilarating experience for Lisa, who is proud of herself for taking on this latest adventure. The Single White Female UK and Ireland tour runs until June 13, 2026, and tickets are available at swfonstage.com. Lisa's journey is a testament to the power of love, support, and shared passions, and her story is sure to inspire and captivate audiences.
Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's Recipe for a Happy Marriage (2026)
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