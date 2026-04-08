Lions Sign Isiah Pacheco: What It Means for Gibbs & Detroit's Backfield (2026)

The Detroit Lions have made a strategic move by signing Isiah Pacheco, a former Kansas City Chiefs running back, following the trade of David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. This decision comes as a response to the need for a reliable veteran backup to Jahmyr Gibbs, who will now carry a larger workload. Pacheco's signing is a strategic move that brings a unique set of skills and challenges to the Lions' running back room.

One of the key aspects of Pacheco's game is his physicality and grit. At his best, he runs with anger and brings an Energizer Bunny-like quality to the offense, as described by Andy Reid. However, the question remains whether Pacheco still has the same explosive run rate after dealing with injuries in the past two seasons. In 2025, he only carried the ball 118 times for 462 yards and one score, indicating a decline in his performance.

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The Lions are likely aware of these concerns and are betting on Pacheco's ability to provide physicality and support to Gibbs. This move suggests that Gibbs' workload will increase, as the team aims to build a dynamic and versatile running back corps. Pacheco's role may extend beyond traditional running back duties, as he has had limited success in short-yardage and goal-line situations in the past two seasons.

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In terms of third-down and goal-line carries, Pacheco's performance has been underwhelming. According to Next Gen Stats, he has taken just 9 totes for 15 yards and one score on third and short (1-2 yards) or fourth down with -8 rush yards over expected. This suggests that the Lions may not rely heavily on him in these crucial situations, instead leaning on Gibbs and other offensive weapons.

Despite the concerns, Pacheco brings a certain level of grit and determination that aligns with Dan Campbell's vision for the team. His signing is a testament to the Lions' strategy of acquiring versatile and resilient players. However, it also highlights the importance of managing player workloads and ensuring that Gibbs continues to develop and improve.

In conclusion, the Lions' decision to sign Isiah Pacheco is a strategic move that adds physicality and versatility to the running back room. While there are questions about his current performance, Pacheco's ability to provide support and grit is valuable. The team's focus on increasing Gibbs' workload and building a dynamic offense remains a key aspect of their strategy, and Pacheco's role will be crucial in achieving these goals.

Lions Sign Isiah Pacheco: What It Means for Gibbs & Detroit's Backfield (2026)

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