Lions OT Giovanni Manu's Shocking NFI List Placement: What Happened? (2026)

The recent decision to place Lions OT Giovanni Manu on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list has sparked curiosity and raised questions. While it's unusual for a player to be placed on the NFI list after participating in a training camp practice, there are a few potential explanations. Firstly, Manu might have suffered an injury prior to practice and tried to push through, only to be diagnosed with a non-football-related injury later. Alternatively, he could have sustained an injury after practice in a non-football setting, leading to his placement on the NFI list. This scenario highlights the importance of thorough medical evaluation and the potential for injuries to occur outside of official practice sessions. The situation is particularly challenging for Manu, as he faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The recent draft and free agency signings have added to the competition, making it crucial for Manu to demonstrate his skills and resilience. The Lions will now rely on players like Borom, Cochran, and Sorsdal to fill the void left by Manu's absence. The NFI list provides Manu with an opportunity to return to practice, but the circumstances surrounding his injury remain unclear. The upcoming press conference with Dan Campbell may shed light on the situation, offering insights into the team's strategy and the player's potential role moving forward. This incident underscores the complexity of managing player health and performance in professional sports, where injuries can occur in various contexts, both on and off the field.