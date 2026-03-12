Linus Ullmark Takes Leave of Absence: What’s Next for the Former Bruins Star? (2026)

Imagine the shock of fans when a top-tier hockey goalie, once hailed as a superstar, suddenly steps away from the ice for deeply personal matters—it's a reminder of how life's unexpected twists can upend even the most high-stakes careers. But here's where it gets controversial: should the spotlight on athletes' private lives ever take a backseat to their public performances? Let's dive into the story of Linus Ullmark, the former Bruins standout who's now navigating this challenging moment with the Ottawa Senators.

Just yesterday, the Ottawa Senators made a surprising announcement—that their goaltender, Linus Ullmark, is stepping back for a much-needed leave of absence due to personal reasons. It's a decision that's got hockey enthusiasts buzzing, especially given his recent struggles on the ice. As Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios put it in an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), 'Linus has the full support of our organization during this time.' Out of respect for Ullmark's privacy, the team is keeping further details close to the vest, a stance that's both professional and protective.

For those new to the hockey world, let's break this down a bit: Ullmark, at 32 years old, is in his sophomore season with Ottawa after a trade from the Boston Bruins back in June 2024. Think of him as a skilled guardian of the net, whose job is to stop pucks from flying into the goal—think of it like a soccer goalkeeper but with more gear and faster action on ice. His move to the Senators came after some standout years in Boston, and now this personal leave adds a layer of intrigue to his journey.

To truly appreciate Ullmark's talent, rewind to his breakout 2022-23 season with the Bruins. That year was nothing short of spectacular for the former sixth-round draft pick—he led the entire NHL in goals-against average (that's the number of goals scored against him per game, with a stellar 1.89) and save percentage (the proportion of shots he stopped, hitting an impressive .938). He even clinched two major awards: the Vezina Trophy, which honors the league's top goaltender, and the Jennings Trophy, given to the goalie(s) allowing the fewest goals in the regular season. For beginners, these accolades are like winning MVP or Player of the Year in other sports—they highlight Ullmark's dominance and why fans adored his style.

And this is the part most people miss: how drastically things can shift in professional sports. Fast-forward to this 2025-26 season, and Ullmark has faced a tougher road. He's topped the NHL in goals allowed, with 82 pucks slipping past him in his games played. His record stands at 14 wins, 8 losses, and 5 ties across 28 appearances, coupled with a 2.95 goals-against average. To put that in perspective, imagine a goalkeeper who was once unbeatable now seeing more shots sneak by—it's a stark contrast that could leave any athlete questioning their game.

The tipping point came just last Saturday during a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where the Senators fell 7-5. Ullmark was yanked from the crease after surrendering four goals off just 14 shots. For hockey novices, this means he was removed mid-game because his performance wasn't meeting expectations, a common move in fast-paced sports where coaches adjust on the fly. It underscores the pressure these players endure, blending personal challenges with the unrelenting demands of the NHL.

Now, here's a controversial angle to ponder: in an era where mental health and personal well-being are finally getting the spotlight in sports, does announcing a 'personal reasons' leave truly respect an athlete's privacy, or does it just fuel speculation among fans and media? Some argue it's a necessary transparency to manage expectations, while others worry it invites undue judgment. Could Ullmark's recent on-ice struggles be tied to these personal matters, or is it merely a coincidence? And bigger picture, how should teams balance supporting their stars through tough times versus the public's right to know?

Victor Barbosa, the author behind this piece, brings a wealth of experience from covering sports for outlets like FanSided, Heavy, and WEEI. A graduate of Springfield College with a degree in Communications-Sports Journalism, he's no stranger to unpacking the human side of athletics. (Featured image courtesy of John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images.)

