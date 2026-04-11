Linq Raises $20M: Revolutionizing AI Communication in Messaging Apps (2026)

Linq's $20M Funding: Revolutionizing AI Assistants in Messaging Apps

Linq has stumbled upon a hidden gem, and it's about to transform the way businesses communicate. What started as a digital business card evolved into a powerful tool for sales teams. But the real game-changer came when Linq decided to enhance customer communication by moving beyond basic SMS.

The challenge? Businesses using Apple's Messages for Business or Twilio's services are easily identifiable, often displayed in gray with obvious branding. Linq's clients wanted more authenticity, and that's where the magic happened.

Linq's founders, former Shipt executives Elliott Potter (CEO), Patrick Sullivan (CTO), and Jared Mattsson (President), listened to their customers and introduced an API in February 2025. This API allows companies to seamlessly message their customers within iMessage, utilizing all the features iPhone users love, such as group chats, emojis, and voice notes. The result? Linq's annual recurring revenue doubled in just eight months!

But the story doesn't end there. Here's where it gets controversial: the rise of AI agents presented Linq with an even bigger opportunity. An AI assistant named Poke, capable of handling tasks and scheduling within iMessage, inspired Linq to shift its focus to the AI market.

"We were approached by the Interaction Company of California, who were building Poke.com, an AI assistant. They wanted to use our API, even without a CRM," Potter revealed in an interview with TechCrunch.

And the rest is history. Poke's viral launch in September sparked a flood of requests from AI companies eager to integrate their chatbots into messaging platforms. Linq faced a pivotal decision: stick to their B2B roots or embrace a new path as an AI infrastructure provider.

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"We had to choose between being a small part of the wheel or becoming the hub. We opted to be the infrastructure layer for various programmatic messaging applications," Potter explained. He believes consumers are tired of downloading countless apps, and Linq's technology eliminates the need for separate AI assistant apps. Developers can focus on messaging-native interfaces, simplifying the process.

Linq's pivot has paid off, with a 132% customer base growth and a 34% expansion in customer accounts. Their AI agents now engage with 134,000 monthly active users, facilitating 30 million messages monthly and achieving a remarkable net revenue retention of 295% with zero churn.

With a recent $20 million Series A funding round led by TQ Ventures, Linq is poised for further growth. The funding will expand their team, enhance go-to-market strategies, and advance their technology. However, a potential hurdle looms: Apple's platform dominance. A bold question arises: Will Apple follow Meta's footsteps and restrict third-party AI chatbots?**

Linq's vision extends beyond messaging. "Our platform aims to provide everything needed for conversational tech, across various channels. We started with iMessage, RCS, and SMS, but our ambition is to enable businesses to connect with customers wherever they are, be it Slack, email, WhatsApp, or any other messaging service," Potter shared.

TQ Ventures' co-founding Partner, Andrew Marks, praised Linq's potential: "Linq is creating a new breed of companies by making AI-human communication as effortless as texting a friend. Their founding team is exceptional, and we're confident in their ability to seize this opportunity."