Lindsey Vonn's Winter Olympics Crash: ACL Tear Not the Cause (2026)

Lindsey Vonn, a renowned American skier, has addressed her recent injuries and their impact on her career. In a recent statement, she clarifies that her torn ACL did not influence her decision to ski despite the injury. Vonn explains that her crash at the Winter Olympics was caused by a specific incident during her run, where her right arm hooked inside a gate, twisting her and leading to the accident. She emphasizes that her ACL and previous injuries had no bearing on the crash.

Despite the setback, Vonn remains determined. She underwent multiple surgeries to address the broken leg and a fractured left leg, and she is in stable condition, according to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team. However, her father, Alan Kildow, has expressed a desire for her to retire from competitive skiing, citing her age and the end of her career. Vonn, however, is a seasoned athlete, having won a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and multiple bronze medals in downhill and Super-G events.

This incident highlights the challenges athletes face in balancing their desire to compete with the physical toll of injuries. Vonn's story serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing one's health and well-being in the face of competitive pressures.