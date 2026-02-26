Lindsey Vonn's Olympic Crash: Father Confirms End of Her Skiing Career (2026)

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic dreams are shattered, and her father is determined to keep her from returning to the slopes. In a recent interview, Alan Kildow, Lindsey Vonn's father, made it clear that he believes his daughter's career is over after her devastating crash during the Olympic downhill event. The 41-year-old skier suffered a broken leg, and her father is unwavering in his decision to prevent her from racing again.

"She's 41 years old, and this is the end of her career," Kildow stated. "There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it." The family has been by Vonn's side during her hospital stay in Treviso, Italy, after her fall and subsequent evacuation from the Cortina course. Despite the emotional toll, Vonn's father believes she is handling the situation well.

However, the crash has sparked debate among sports enthusiasts and medical professionals. Some argue that Vonn's ACL injury, which occurred nine days prior, may have contributed to the severity of the crash. Others suggest that pushing the limits of her racing line led to the incident. The controversy raises questions about the balance between pushing boundaries and prioritizing safety in extreme sports.

Vonn's father, a former ski racer himself, emphasizes the difference between speed races and slalom events. He highlights the risks associated with downhill skiing and the importance of taking speed off when necessary. This incident has sparked a discussion about the challenges faced by athletes in high-risk sports and the role of family support in their recovery and decision-making processes.

As Vonn's future in the sport hangs in the balance, her father's determination to protect her career is understandable. But will she return to the slopes? The answer remains uncertain, leaving fans and sports enthusiasts alike wondering about the impact of this decision on her legacy in the world of alpine skiing.