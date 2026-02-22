Lindsey Vonn's Father Speaks: The End of an Iconic Career (2026)

Is Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Crash the Final Chapter in Her Legendary Career? Lindsey Vonn’s father, Alan Kildow, has made a bold declaration: the skiing superstar’s recent crash at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, marks the end of her career. But here’s where it gets emotional—Kildow insists that if he has any say in the matter, Vonn will never race again. This comes after the 41-year-old champion suffered a broken leg during a dramatic downhill event over the weekend, leading to her helicopter evacuation and hospitalization in Treviso. And this is the part most people miss: Vonn’s decision to race came just nine days after tearing her ACL in another crash, raising questions about the risks athletes face in pursuit of glory.

In a candid telephone interview with The Associated Press, Kildow stated, ‘She’s 41 years old, and this is the end of her career. There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.’ Kildow, a former ski racer who taught his daughter the sport, has been by Vonn’s side along with her brother and two sisters during her recovery. The U.S. Ski Team confirmed she underwent surgery on her left leg and remains in stable condition, though no further updates have been provided.

When asked about Vonn’s emotional state, Kildow praised her resilience: ‘She’s a very strong individual. She knows physical pain and understands her circumstances. She’s handling it better than I expected—she’s a very, very strong person.’ He also revealed that he spent the night in her hospital room, ensuring she’s never alone: ‘We’ll have people here as long as she’s here.’

Watching the crash from the finish area was nothing short of traumatic for Kildow and Vonn’s family. ‘The shock and horror of seeing a crash like that—it’s dramatic and traumatic,’ he said. ‘You’re just horrified at the impact. It’s difficult to accept what’s happened.’ However, he emphasized that Vonn is receiving top-notch care from the U.S. Ski Team’s medical staff in Italy.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Kildow dismissed claims that Vonn’s recent ACL injury contributed to the crash. ‘What happened had nothing to do with her ACL issue,’ he asserted. ‘She had demonstrated she could function at a high level in training runs and was cleared by physicians to ski.’ Instead, he suggested the crash was a result of Vonn pushing the limits of her racing line, clipping a gate early in her run and losing control. ‘Sometimes in downhill, you have to take a little speed off and give yourself more leeway,’ he explained.

Vonn’s return to the sport last season after nearly six years of retirement and a partial titanium replacement in her right knee was nothing short of remarkable. She won two downhills and finished on the podium in seven of eight World Cup races this season, cementing her legacy as one of the greatest skiers of all time. With 84 World Cup victories, she sits second only to teammate Mikaela Shiffrin’s 108 wins. ‘Not many people do that,’ Kildow noted proudly.

Despite her incredible achievements, Kildow confirmed Vonn will not return to the Olympics, even to support her teammates. ‘She’s not in that kind of situation,’ he said. ‘She will be going home at an appropriate point in time.’

