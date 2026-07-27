Lindsey Vonn Crashes in Final Downhill Before Milan Cortina Winter Olympics | CBS News (2026)

A shocking turn of events has left the skiing world in suspense as Lindsey Vonn, the legendary downhiller, crashed during her final downhill race before the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. This incident, which occurred on Friday, January 30, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has raised concerns about her participation in the upcoming Olympics.

Vonn, with her eyes closed in an anxious embrace, limped into a medical tent after the crash. Her left knee, which she had to keep weight off, was a cause for worry. The race was later canceled due to multiple crashes, including Vonn's, leaving the outcome of the competition uncertain.

But here's where it gets controversial: Vonn, at 41 years old, has been dominating the circuit this season with two victories and three podium finishes. Her comeback after a partial right knee titanium replacement is an inspiring story in itself. However, this crash, exactly a week before the Olympic opening ceremony, has cast a shadow over her Olympic dreams.

Vonn's first Olympic race, the women's downhill, is scheduled for February 8. She also planned to compete in the super-G and the team combined event. The women's skiing events at the Olympics will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a place where Vonn holds the record for 12 World Cup wins.

The crash itself was a result of Vonn losing control while landing a jump. She ended up tangled in the safety nets, a scene that left many spectators and fellow racers concerned. Vonn's attempt to regain balance by lifting her left arm and pole high into the air was unsuccessful, and she eventually spun around and landed in the nets.

This isn't the first time Vonn has faced such a situation. She has had numerous crashes throughout her career, including a devastating one at the 2013 world championships in Schladming, Austria. That crash resulted in a torn right knee, causing her to miss the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

And this is the part most people miss: Vonn's determination and resilience. Despite the crashes and injuries, she has always found a way to come back stronger. Her victory in a World Cup downhill last month, after a five-year retirement, is a testament to her unwavering spirit.

So, will Vonn be able to overcome this latest setback and compete at the Olympics? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Lindsey Vonn's story is an inspiration to athletes and fans alike, and her journey is far from over.

What do you think? Is Vonn's Olympic dream still alive? Share your thoughts in the comments below!