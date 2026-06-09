Lincoln Park's Roger Brown Home and 2 Historic DePaul Buildings Get Landmark Protection (2026)

The recent landmark protection for three historic sites in Lincoln Park, Chicago, is a significant step towards preserving the city's rich artistic and academic heritage. The decisions to designate the Roger Brown Home and Studio, Byrne Hall, and Cortelyou Commons as landmarks are not just about protecting buildings; they are about safeguarding the stories and legacies they embody. These designations are particularly noteworthy for their impact on the 43rd Ward, where a third of Chicago's individual landmark designations since 2025 have been located, including the landmarking of Wax Trax! Records.

The Roger Brown Home and Studio, located at 1926 N. Halsted St., is a testament to the life and work of Roger Brown, a leading figure in Chicago's Imagist movement. Brown lived and worked in this building from 1974 until his death in 1997, and it later became the Roger Brown Study Collection, a donation to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Brown's work, which is held in major museums such as the Art Institute of Chicago, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is a significant part of Chicago's cultural history. The building's landmark status ensures that this important part of Chicago's artistic legacy will be preserved for future generations.

The landmark designations for Byrne Hall and Cortelyou Commons are part of a broader effort to balance development and preservation in Lincoln Park. These buildings, completed in 1907 and 1929-30, respectively, are among the oldest academic and event spaces on the DePaul University campus. The university's agreement to support landmark protections for these buildings during negotiations over the new athletics facility project is a significant achievement. This compromise ensures that the exteriors of these historic buildings are protected and that any major alterations or demolitions require city review, thus preserving the integrity of these important parts of the university's history.

The landmark protection of these three sites is a reminder of the importance of preserving the past in the face of development. It is a testament to the efforts of preservation advocates, neighbors, and city landmarks staff who have worked to move these designations forward. As Ald. Timmy Knudsen noted, these landmark efforts are part of a broader attempt to balance development and preservation in Lincoln Park, ensuring that the buildings we treasure are protected into perpetuity. This balance is crucial for maintaining the character and history of the city, and it is a responsibility that should be shared by all stakeholders, including developers, community members, and city officials.

In my opinion, the landmark protection of these three sites is a significant achievement for Chicago. It is a reminder of the city's rich history and the importance of preserving it. What makes this particularly fascinating is the interplay between art, architecture, and academic history. The Roger Brown Home and Studio, for example, is a living museum, a place where art and life intersected. The landmark designation ensures that this intersection will be preserved, allowing future generations to appreciate the work of Brown and the legacy he left behind. The landmark protection of Byrne Hall and Cortelyou Commons, on the other hand, highlights the importance of preserving the past in the face of development, a challenge that many cities around the world are grappling with.

The landmark designations also raise a deeper question about the role of institutions in preserving history. DePaul University's agreement to support landmark protections for Byrne Hall and Cortelyou Commons is a significant step towards a more sustainable approach to development. It suggests that institutions can play a crucial role in preserving the past, even when faced with the need for new facilities. This is a positive development, and it is one that should be encouraged and supported by the city and its residents.

In conclusion, the landmark protection of the Roger Brown Home and Studio, Byrne Hall, and Cortelyou Commons is a significant achievement for Chicago. It is a reminder of the city's rich history and the importance of preserving it. The landmark designations are not just about protecting buildings; they are about safeguarding the stories and legacies they embody. As we move forward, it is crucial to continue supporting and encouraging efforts to preserve the past, ensuring that the history of Chicago is not lost but instead celebrated and cherished.