Lily James in Leather Trousers & Sky-High Heels: Paris Fashion Week Breakdown (2026)

Lily James, the British actress known for her role in Cinderella, has been making waves at Paris Fashion Week with her impeccable fashion sense. Her latest ensemble, a stunning display of autumnal elegance, featured a unique blend of bold and feminine elements. James opted for a brown leather trouser suit, a choice that exudes confidence and sophistication. The trousers, adorned with stylish pockets and a waist-cinching belt, were paired with a burgundy shirt and coat, creating a harmonious color palette. Her hair, styled in a bouncy blow-dry, showcased her newly lightened chestnut-hued locks, adding a touch of glamour to the overall look.

The actress's makeup and accessories further enhanced her ensemble. She chose a warm color scheme, featuring brown eyeshadow, sun-kissed bronzer, and glossy brown lips. A fresh dark brown manicure and towering platform heels completed the look, adding a touch of elegance and height. James's Instagram post, accompanied by a series of photos with model Poppy Delevigne, received praise from followers, who described her as a "mega babe" and "beautiful."

This isn't the first time James has made a fashion statement. Last month, she graced Milan Fashion Week in a Tod's show, donning a brown mini skirt and an oversized fringed jacket in the same shade. Her accessories included glamorous sunglasses and a petite black leather handbag, perfectly matching the on-trend kitten heels. James's ability to effortlessly blend bold and feminine elements in her outfits has solidified her status as a fashion icon, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world and her fans alike.

Lily James in Leather Trousers & Sky-High Heels: Paris Fashion Week Breakdown (2026)

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