Lightning vs Avalanche Highlights | Jan 6, 2026 | Hagel's Game-Winner & Kucherov's Magic! (2026)

On January 6, 2026, the Tampa Bay Lightning secured their eighth consecutive win with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. Brandon Hagel's 20th goal of the season broke the deadlock in the third period, assisted by Max Crozier and Nikita Kucherov. Jake Guentzel and Zemgus Girgensons also contributed to the Lightning's success, while Anthony Cirelli sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Andrei Vasilevskiy's 31 saves earned him his sixth consecutive win.

However, the Avalanche fought back with goals from Parker Kelly and Brock Nelson, who deflected Erik Cernak's shot past Vasilevskiy. Cale Makar and Yanni Gourde also had a hand in Colorado's goals. Despite the loss, the Avalanche's captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Devon Toews were missing due to injuries, which could impact their upcoming games.

The Lightning's next game is against Philadelphia on Saturday, while the Avalanche will host Ottawa on Thursday. This game highlighted the Lightning's consistency and the Avalanche's struggles without key players, leaving fans curious about the team's future performances.

Lightning vs Avalanche Highlights | Jan 6, 2026 | Hagel's Game-Winner & Kucherov's Magic! (2026)

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