Lidia Bastianich's Secret: The Essential Liquid for Perfect Risotto Every Time (2026)

Risotto, a culinary masterpiece, is a dish that demands attention to detail, and one of its secrets lies in the liquid magic that transforms it into a flavorful delight. The key ingredient? White wine, a controversial yet essential addition that elevates this simple rice dish to new heights.

In a revealing interview, renowned chef Lidia Bastianich shared her expertise, explaining why white wine is an indispensable part of risotto's charm. She highlighted that milled rice, with its high starch content, lacks inherent flavor, but when toasted and infused with wine, it becomes a canvas for a symphony of tastes. "The rice will absorb the wine," she said, "balancing the kernel with flavor and acidity." This process not only enhances the rice's flavor but also creates a complex, layered taste experience.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the choice of wine is crucial. Bastianich recommends Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, and Unoaked Chardonnay as top picks to make risotto shine. She emphasizes the importance of selecting a wine that complements all the dish's flavors and, most importantly, one that you enjoy drinking. "A dry white wine usually works well," she advises, suggesting that leftover, drinkable, and dry wines are ideal for cooking risotto.

When it comes to specific recipes, the wine choice becomes even more fascinating. For the renowned Risotto alla Milanese, made with Arborio rice and saffron, a crisp white wine like Pinot Grigio or Pecorino is perfect, enhancing the saffron's earthy, honeyed notes. Wines from Italy's northern regions, such as Piedmont, Lombardy, and Veneto, also work beautifully. Sauvignon Blanc pairs well with tomato-based risottos, while Chardonnay balances the flavors in a seafood risotto.

So, the next time you're cooking risotto, remember that the wine you choose is just as important as the rice itself. It's a delicate dance of flavors, and with the right wine, you can create a culinary masterpiece that will impress even the most discerning palates. And this is the part most people miss: the art of cooking risotto lies not just in the technique but also in the thoughtful selection of ingredients, especially the wine. So, are you ready to elevate your risotto game? The choice is yours, and the possibilities are endless!