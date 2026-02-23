Liam Rosenior's Frustration: Arsenal's Warm-up Disruption and the Etiquette of Respect (2026)

Liam Rosenior has made serious allegations against Arsenal, claiming they showed a lack of respect towards Chelsea by interrupting their warm-up routine prior to the pivotal second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Television footage captured the moment when Chelsea's head coach visibly lost his temper, directing an expletive-laden outburst at a member of the Arsenal staff who had inadvertently wandered into the area designated for Chelsea before the match commenced at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. In response to questions about the incident, which clearly angered him, Rosenior expressed that certain customs and courtesies should be upheld in football.

"It wasn’t the [Arsenal] players," the 41-year-old coach stated. "I believe in maintaining respect. When it comes to warming up, my team occupies one half of the pitch while the other team has theirs. I’ve never instructed my players or coaches to invade the space of our opponents. In that moment, I felt it was inappropriate for them to be where they were.

"Their actions were interfering with my players’ warm-up, as well as that of my coaching staff. So, I may not have been entirely polite when I requested they remain in their own half. I’m not here to engage in psychological warfare; I simply think it’s right to uphold respect. It’s my hope that we receive the same consideration from others.

"There are established protocols in football that I always aim to adhere to. I strive to be respectful at all times, yet I am fiercely competitive. I hold no grievances against anyone at Arsenal Football Club; I have immense respect for their remarkable manager, Mikel Arteta. However, at that moment, I felt my team was not given the respect they deserved."

Following the match, Arsenal secured a place in the final after a late goal from Kai Havertz resulted in a 4-2 aggregate victory. Chelsea faced criticism for their overly cautious strategy, especially given that they were missing several key players.

Looking ahead, Rosenior mentioned that Cole Palmer, who entered the game during the second half against Arsenal, is prepared to play a full 90 minutes as Chelsea gears up to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday. However, the return of Pedro Neto and Reece James remains uncertain due to minor injuries, and Jamie Gittens is currently sidelined with a torn hamstring.