In a surprising turn of events, Liam Rosenior, the Strasbourg manager, has all but sealed his fate with Chelsea! ESPN reports that Rosenior has verbally agreed to a contract with the London giants, marking a significant step in his managerial journey.

Rosenior, who has been at the helm of Strasbourg since 2024, is no stranger to the challenges of coaching. His previous stints at Hull City and Derby County have prepared him for this moment. And now, he's ready to take on the Premier League with Chelsea.

But here's the twist: Rosenior hasn't signed the contract yet. He boldly stated, "It's different to anything anyone has ever done -- nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract." This unconventional approach has sparked curiosity among football enthusiasts.

The manager shared his excitement, saying, "I'm going to be the next manager of Chelsea." He acknowledged the support of Strasbourg's ownership and president, who played a pivotal role in his success. Despite interest from other Champions League clubs, Rosenior's heart was set on Chelsea.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Despite his relative inexperience at the top level, Rosenior believes he's ready for the Chelsea challenge. He confidently asserted, "I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready." This statement is bound to stir debate among fans and pundits alike.

Rosenior's emotional farewell to Strasbourg was heartfelt. He expressed his love for the club and the people he worked with, especially highlighting the emotional intelligence of his colleague Kalifa Cisse. This departure is a significant moment in Rosenior's career, as he prepares to take on a new challenge at Chelsea.

