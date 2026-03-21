LG Gram Pro 17 & 16: World's Lightest 17-inch RTX Laptop | CES 2026 (2026)

Are you ready to witness the future of portable computing? LG is set to shake up the laptop world at CES 2026 with what it boldly claims is the 'world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop'. But here's where it gets intriguing: this isn't just about breaking records—it's about redefining what a high-performance, ultra-portable machine can be. Imagine holding a device that combines cutting-edge technology with a weight so light, it feels almost futuristic. That's exactly what LG promises with its upcoming LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90UR) and Gram Pro 16 (16Z90U), set to debut as part of its 2026 Gram Pro lineup.

At the heart of this innovation is Aerominum, a revolutionary ultralight material designed to slash weight without compromising durability or scratch resistance. This isn't just a minor upgrade—it's a game-changer for anyone who values portability without sacrificing power. But here's the kicker: while LG touts the Gram Pro 17 as a powerhouse for graphics-intensive tasks, content creation, and gaming, it may not satisfy hardcore gamers who demand maxed-out settings on the latest titles. Is this a dealbreaker, or a fair trade-off for unmatched lightness? Let’s dive deeper.

The Gram Pro 17 packs a stunning 2,560 x 1,600 display and is powered by NVIDIA’s RTX 5050 GPU with 8GB of VRAM. LG assures us this setup delivers 'ample performance,' but the question remains: can it truly handle modern gaming demands? Meanwhile, the Gram Pro 16 isn’t to be outdone. Dubbed the 'lightest 16-inch laptop in its class,' it features a breathtaking 2,880 x 1,800 OLED display and Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, complete with on-device and cloud-based AI capabilities. Yet, LG is keeping some cards close to its chest—exact weights, pricing, and release dates are still under wraps, leaving us eagerly awaiting CES 2026.

And this is the part most people miss: both models will initially launch exclusively in the US. Will this limit their global impact, or is it a strategic move to test the waters? As we count down to their official debut, one thing is clear: LG is pushing boundaries, but are these laptops truly the holy grail of portability and performance? Share your thoughts below—do you think LG’s new Gram Pro series will live up to the hype, or is there a catch we’re not seeing? The debate is open!