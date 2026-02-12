Leyburn's Crime-Hit Toilets Transformed into a Visitor Hub: Revitalizing the High Street (2026)

From Lavatories to Landmarks: Leyburn's Transformation Begins!

It's a tale as old as time: a public space, once a source of community concern, gets a new lease on life. In Leyburn, that's precisely what's happening. The town is breathing new life into a former public toilet block, transforming it into a vibrant visitor and heritage hub, thanks to a substantial investment.

The Kelberdale toilets, situated off Market Place, had to close their doors due to persistent anti-social behavior and the escalating costs of upkeep. Fortunately, the town council recognized the potential for a more positive use of the space, and secured over £115,000 in funding to make their vision a reality.

This funding, a generous grant of £117,523 from the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority's Sustainable High Streets Fund, allocated by the Mayor, David Skaith, will facilitate the redevelopment of the block. The plans include a much-needed disabled toilet, ensuring inclusivity for all visitors. This is a crucial step towards making the town more accessible.

But here's where it gets exciting: the funds will also be used to create a brand-new Visit Leyburn website. This digital platform will be a showcase for the town, promoting its attractions and highlighting the valuable community services available. Think of it as a virtual welcome mat, inviting visitors to explore all that Leyburn has to offer.

Mayor Skaith emphasized the enduring importance of high streets as the heart of communities, stating that the new facility will help create "an inclusive, prosperous market town high street for all." It's a statement that underscores the broader goal of revitalizing the town center and making it a welcoming place for everyone.

Beyond the hub itself, the Accessible Leyburn project encompasses additional improvements. These include the installation of plastic matting to enhance the path from the Shawl to the nearby playground, and the addition of accessible seating on the Shawl. Furthermore, 30 more accessible audits will be conducted for businesses and attractions in and around the town, ensuring that Leyburn is as welcoming as possible to visitors with mobility needs. And, in a thoughtful gesture, a wheelchair scooter has been donated by the Access the Dales charity, further enhancing accessibility.

The town council is keen to involve the community in this exciting project. They're inviting residents and businesses to contribute content for the hub and website, ensuring that the final product truly reflects the spirit of Leyburn.

