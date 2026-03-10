Lewis Dodd Extends Catalans Dragons Deal: Ex-St Helens Star Stays in France! (2026)

Imagine signing a contract extension with a new team before even stepping onto the field—that’s exactly what Lewis Dodd, the former St Helens scrum-half, has done with the Catalans Dragons. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Dodd’s journey to this point is anything but ordinary, and his decision to extend his stay in France raises questions about his career trajectory and the Dragons’ strategy. Let’s dive in.

Originally, Dodd joined the Perpignan-based Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal for the 2026 Super League season. However, the club has now secured his services for an additional year, even before he’s had a chance to prove himself in their jersey. This move speaks volumes about the faith the Dragons have in his potential. And this is the part most people miss: Dodd’s career has been a rollercoaster, from winning trophies with St Helens to a brief, underwhelming stint with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the NRL.

At just 23, Dodd has already achieved more than many players do in their entire careers. With St Helens, he clinched three Super League titles and the Challenge Cup, and he’ll forever be remembered for his match-winning drop goal in the 2023 World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers. Yet, his move to the NRL in 2024 ended abruptly after just six appearances, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. Is this a case of a player struggling to adapt, or was it simply the wrong fit?

Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins seems convinced Dodd is the right man for the job. “I am delighted to extend Lewis for an extra year,” Tomkins said. “He has settled in really well in France and is already a very well-liked member of the squad. This signing gives us some consistency in an important position for the next couple of seasons.” But here’s the controversial question: Can Dodd truly live up to the hype, or is the Dragons’ faith in him a risky gamble?

For now, Dodd’s focus will be on making an impact in the Super League and proving his worth. His story is a reminder that in rugby, as in life, second chances—and sometimes third or fourth chances—can lead to greatness. What do you think? Is Lewis Dodd destined for success with the Catalans Dragons, or is this extension a premature decision? Share your thoughts in the comments below!