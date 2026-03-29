Lester Martinez Dominates Immanuwel Aleem | WBC Super Middleweight Title Fight Highlights (2026)

Lester Martinez's victory over Immanuwel Aleem was a testament to his prowess in the ring. The WBC interim super middleweight belt was his to claim, and he did so with a commanding performance. Martinez's journey to becoming the first world boxing titleholder from Guatemala is a story of determination and skill. With a sellout crowd cheering him on, he showcased his brawn and improving techniques, outworking and out-pounding Aleem. The fight was a display of Martinez's ability to adapt and capitalize on his opponent's weaknesses, particularly his power left and heavy uppercut. The bout was a showcase of Martinez's resilience, as he endured Aleem's early aggression and responded with a barrage of power punches. The extra rounds allowed Martinez to further showcase his versatility, utilizing his left hand effectively, a skill he honed in a memorable draw with Mbilli last year. This victory not only solidifies Martinez's position in the boxing world but also opens doors for future opportunities, with a potential shot at the WBC super middleweight title on the horizon. Martinez's performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication, leaving a lasting impression on the boxing community and fans alike.